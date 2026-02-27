MUMBAI: A special court on Wednesday granted conditional pardon to two accused in the ₹5-crore bribery case against a Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), observing that their testimony was necessary “to unravel the truth.” Court grants pardon to 2 accused in ₹5-cr bribery case against CBI DySP

Special Judge A.V. Kharkar allowed the CBI’s application after accused Kishan Harishchand Agarwal and Harishchand Tiluram Agarwal agreed to accept the tender of pardon and make a full and true disclosure of all facts within their knowledge.

The court directed that their statements, earlier recorded before the ACJM-2 at the Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi, be included in the charge sheet. It noted that the pardon is conditional and can be withdrawn if the accused conceal facts or give false evidence.

The case relates to allegations against CBI Deputy Superintendent Brij Mohan Meena, who was posted with the agency’s Bank Securities and Fraud Branch in Mumbai. He is accused of demanding and collecting over ₹5 crore in bribes by allegedly intimidating accused persons and witnesses in cases under his supervision.

The two co-accused, Kishan and Harishchand, in the alleged bribery conspiracy will now testify as prosecution witnesses. The court said the matter will proceed with their evidence forming a crucial part of the case.