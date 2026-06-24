NAVI MUMBAI: The Belapur court ordered a criminal investigation on an unidentified person on June 19 after finding that an allegedly forged court order was furnished to municipal authorities to grant protection against the demolition of an unauthorized six-storey building in Sarsole village, in Nerul. Court orders probe after fake judicial order used to stall demolition of illegal bldg in Nerul

Following the order, Belapur police filed an FIR against an unidentified person on June 20 under Sections 318 (2) and 318 (4) (cheating and dishonest inducement); 336(2) and 336(3) (offence of forgery); 337 (forgery of court records); 339 (possession of forged documents); and 340 (using forged documents as genuine) of the BNS.

The matter relates to a special civil suit filed by a Bebibai Madhukar Thakur, claiming ownership and possession of the six-storey building constructed on survey numbers 91 and 92 at Sarsole village. According to court records, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had issued a notice to Thakur on April 22, 2026, under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, alleging the structure was erected without permissions from the planning authority and was therefore unauthorized. Challenging the notice, Thakur approached the court seeking a declaration that the construction was legal and an injunction restraining authorities from demolishing the structure.

The suit was heard by joint civil judge V H Vishwas on May 7. The judge directed that summons be issued to NMMC and adjourned the matter, denying Thakur interim protection or a stay against demolition. The high stakes of the situation became clear at the court when advocates representing NMMC appeared at the hearing on June 15, despite not receiving formal court summons.

They had rushed to the court after the municipal commissioner received a PDF document via WhatsApp from an unknown mobile number. This document contained a certified copy of the plaint and an order allegedly passed by the Belapur court. During the hearing, the court found that an unidentified person obtained a certified copy of the court order on May 20. The PDF sent to the commissioner suggested the court had granted temporary protection against demolition and included a handwritten endorsement stating “this is temporary relief only till the next date of hearing.”

Believing the documents to be genuine, the commissioner forwarded them to the legal department, after which the advocates appeared before the court.

Advocate Shailesh Patil, appearing for NMMC, filed a written statement before the court validating the sequence of events. After examining the original court record on June 15, the court found that no such interim relief had been granted. Priya Sudesh Patil, assistant superintendent at the senior division civil court, Belapur, lodged a formal complaint. She stated that an unidentified individual had forged the court’s May 7 order, inserted unauthorized remarks suggesting protection against demolition, altered portions of the plaint and knowingly used the fabricated document as genuine.

The alleged forgery is believed to have taken place between May 7 and June 15, 2026, said an investigation officer of Belapur police.