MUMBAI: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai has pulled up the agency for repeated procedural lapses and rejected its plea to introduce 14 additional documents more than a decade after a ₹244.81-crore Dena Bank fraud case’s charge sheet was filed, holding that the prosecution cannot cite “inadvertence” to justify delay in production of evidence. Court pulls up CBI for repeated lapses in decade-old ₹244.81-crore bank fraud case

Special judge B.Y. Phad dismissed the application, observing that the CBI had failed to disclose critical details about the documents, including when they were collected, from whom they were seized, and which investigating officer had gathered them. In the absence of such particulars, the court held, the prosecution could not establish that the documents were part of the original investigation and were omitted by mistake.

Allowing the documents to be introduced at the current stage—when prosecution witnesses are already under examination—would prejudice the accused and violate their right to a fair trial, the court said.

The case stems from a CBI probe registered in 2014 following a complaint by the zonal manager of Dena Bank, alleging a fraud of ₹244.81 crore. Several accused have since been chargesheeted, and the trial is presently underway before the special court. The CBI’s charge sheet, filed in 2015, names, among others, a former chief manager of the bank’s Malabar Hill branch and several private individuals accused of conspiring to commit the fraud and causing wrongful loss to the bank.

The CBI had sought permission to place 14 additional documents on record, claiming they had been shown to a prosecution witness during the investigation but were inadvertently not annexed to the original charge sheet. The agency argued that there was no legal bar to producing additional documents after filing a charge sheet and relied on Supreme Court rulings permitting supplementary evidence.

However, the court noted that the application lacked clarity on whether the documents were collected during the initial investigation or at a later stage. The judge observed that the Supreme Court precedent cited by the prosecution would apply only if it was shown that the documents were gathered during the investigation and omitted due to an error—something the CBI failed to demonstrate.

Recording that this was not an isolated lapse, the court noted that similar attempts had been made earlier to introduce additional documents after the filing of both the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet. A comparable request had been rejected in 2022, when the prosecution was expressly cautioned against repeatedly seeking to place documents on record under the guise of inadvertent omission. Despite this, the present application was filed years later, the court noted.

Accepting the defence’s submission, the court further observed that the documents had not been supplied to the accused during mandatory disclosure proceedings and permitting their introduction at an advanced stage of the trial would cause serious prejudice. Holding that the prosecution was not entitled to rely on such documents without clearly establishing their investigative origin, the court rejected the application.