Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Court refuses bail to Nigerian national in fraud case
mumbai news

Court refuses bail to Nigerian national in fraud case

Mumbai sessions court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in syphoning off 5.43 crore from several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait
While rejecting the bail plea of Michael Okhonko, additional sessions judge resources M Sadrani observed that considering the evidence collected against the accused and nature of offences, it was not a fit case to grant bail (HT File)
While rejecting the bail plea of Michael Okhonko, additional sessions judge resources M Sadrani observed that considering the evidence collected against the accused and nature of offences, it was not a fit case to grant bail (HT File)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 05:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai Mumbai sessions court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in syphoning off 5.43 crore from several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts.

While rejecting the bail plea of Michael Okhonko, additional sessions judge resources M Sadrani observed that considering the evidence collected against the accused and nature of offences, it was not a fit case to grant bail.

The Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait had lodged a complaint in the month of October 2021, after it noticed missing money from some of its customers’ bank accounts. A total of 5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different accounts.

The investigation was handed over to the South Region of Cyber Cell police, which also arrested Samir Khan, Prabhanshu Jatav, Dinesh Jatav, Ravi Raje in the case.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Abhijit Gondwal had informed the court that when the cops went to his address in New Delhi, they found 11 mobiles, two hard disks, three laptops and several SIM cards. All the SIM cards were purchased in the names of different people. The accused was arrested on October 31, 2021.

Although his visa expired in 2016, Okhonko was still residing in the country and even paid 2,000 to every person who helped him open an account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • File photo of NCB's independent witness Prabhakar Sail and his advocate Tushar Kandhare in Mumbai,

    Drugs-on-cruise: Maha govt says DGP to probe NCB witness Prabhakar Sail's death

    The Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state police will investigate into the death of Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan. Sail, who was later declared 'hostile' by the NCB, died of heart attack aSail's'is residence in suburban Chembur, police said. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

  • The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started to collect <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    PMC to collect 50 per day from illegal hawkers for garbage collection

    PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has started to collect 50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has started collecting 50 per day from illegal hawkers. The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.”

  • Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account. (MINT PHOTO.)

    Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud

    The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off 5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts. A total of 5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts. Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay 2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.

  • A PUBG addicted boy made a fake threat about having planted a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station.

    Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game 

    On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him.

  • The victim, Sarabjit Kaur, 35, was hacked to death with an axe at her house in Tarn Taran city on Friday. (Representative image)

    Back home after retirement, soldier finds wife hacked to death in Punjab

    On returning after Jasbir's retirement, a soldier was shocked to find his wife hacked to death at their house in the Park Avenue locality of Tarn Taran city on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tarn Taran City police station against unidentified assailants.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out