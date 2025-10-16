Court refuses bail to school peon arrested for sexual abusing 14-year-old girl

MUMBAI: A special court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of a 56-year-old school peon accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old mentally ill student. The court held that releasing the accused would pose a danger to the child who still attends the special school where the alleged offences took place. Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This was the third time the accused had applied for bail. His earlier applications were rejected on October 9 and December 13 last year by the special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the prosecution, the mentally ill victim studied at a special school and knew the accused. When the victim’s mother was telling her about the concept of “good touch and bad touch” she revealed that from August to September 2024 the accused had been sexually abusing her. The victim told her mother that he had been “touching and pinching” her on her breast and private parts while she was alone in the classroom during school break.

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested, and he applied for bail this year claiming that he had been falsely implicated, and that he had to take care of his sick wife who needed constant care following a surgery in March 2025. However, the court found the medical claim unsubstantiated.

Rejecting his plea, the court emphasised on the victim’s testimony and held, “The victim has no reason to implicate the accused falsely, unless the alleged act has been committed by the accused.” The judge added that the accused’s continued affiliation with the school posed a direct threat to the child’s safety. Although the accused claimed he was suspended, the court noted that no document had been submitted proving so.

The court said that it had a “reasonable apprehension” releasing the accused would pose danger to the life of the victim. The court also noted that the charge-sheet has been filed already and the matter is ready for trial where the charges will be framed.