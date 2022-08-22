Court refuses to cancel bail granted to Navneet Rana, husband
Mumbai The sessions court rejected Khar police’s plea to cancel the bail granted to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana on Monday.
The Khar police sought the cancellation for violation of a bail condition. However, the court observed that the violations were not such to affect the case.
The couple was arrested on April 23 following their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family residence, Matoshree. The court had granted them bail on May 4.
Five days later, on May 9, Khar police had moved a plea seeking issuance of non-bailable warrants for their re-arrest on the grounds that they had breached bail conditions and hence, as per the terms of the bail order, the bail granted to them stood cancelled automatically.
The court had in bail order restrained the couple from making any statements to the media related to the case and the police claimed that the couple had made several statements.
The plea cited statements of the couple after they came out on bail, declaring that they were ready to go to jail for 14 years, if chanting Hanuman Chalisa was an offence. They had also challenged Thackeray to contest elections from any assembly constituency and prove his popularity.
However, the defence had contended that no separate case was registered against Ranas for their remarks and thus, it cannot be considered as violations.
130 mini AC BEST buses off roads due to lack of maintenance
Mumbai As many as 130 mini air-conditioned buses, that have been wet leased from a private agency, are off the roads due to lack of maintenance. Not only is this inconveniencing commuters on the Kurla, Vikhroli and Bandra belts, but drivers and other employees working in these depots are yet to receive their salaries. From among the 155 buses in these three depots, less than 20 are currently operational.
JNU: ABVP-led students clash with security over fellowship funds, several hit
Clashes broke out on the campus of Jawarharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday between a student group, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and security staff when the former was demanding release of scholarship funds. ABVP members blamed the administration for provocation and assault and said the security guards had attacked the students seeking the release of research fellowships at the behest of the JNU administration.
Accountant tries to redeem ‘reward’ on credit card, loses ₹2.73L
Mumbai: A 53-year-old accountant from Borivali was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by online frauds when heMukesh Sangani, who stays in Borivali Westttempted to redeem ₹3,009 that he had allegedly got as reward points on his credit card. According to the Borivali police, Mukesh Sangani, who stays in Borivali West, has been using his credit card for the past ten years.
3 including 2 teenagers drown in 2 incidents in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district
Three persons including a teenager who went into a river for a bath drowned in two incidents in Uttarakhand's Nainital district during the last 24 hours, police said on Monday. A fourth person is still missing. In the first incident, Nainital senior superintendent of police Pankaj Bhatt said Sudhir Gaur alias Golu, 16 and Yuvraj Joshi, aged 17, went for a bath in Gaula river near Chitrashila Ghat on Sunday. Ravi is still missing.
Ghaziabad: Couple, infant daughter die in fire incident at residential building
In a tragic incident, a couple and their four-month-old daughter died due to asphyxiation when they were trapped inside their first floor flat during a fire incident at a building at Patel Marg in Ghaziabad on late Sunday night. The officials said 13 people were trapped and three of them died during the incident. They added that the fire started from the ground floor where building owner, Sunil Dutt stocked tent related items.
