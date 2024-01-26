Covid body bags case: Ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar skips ED summons

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai mayor and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar did not turn up before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Ballard Estate on Thursday. The summons was issued by ED for questioning in the money-laundering case related to alleged irregularities in BMC’s purchase of body bags at inflated rates for deceased COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. HT Image

Pednekar has sought time on health grounds till the end of this month and is likely to get a new summon early next month, agency sources said. It was alleged that the civic body had purchased body bags at an inflated rate from an Aurangabad supplier and the agency wants to understand the roles of those involved in the irregularities and the trail of the proceeds of crime in the case.

ED is verifying allegations that Pednekar, who was then Mumbai’s mayor, had influenced the award of the civic body-bag contract via instructions. But Pednekar had denied the charge related to influencing the contract’s award in any manner, including telephone, during her earlier questioning by the ED last November, according to the sources. The agency has yet to come across any monetary transaction linking her to the case, according to the sources.

After her questioning by the ED last November, Pednekar spoke to the media, denying she influenced the body-bag contract’s award and had said, “I was called as part of ED’s inquiry and so I came, there is no allegation against me. As a citizen I must cooperate with ED’s inquiry and that I have done. They asked me questions and gave all the correct answers. They need certain documents, and I will provide them through my lawyer soon.”

The agency had in June 2023 recovered documents in its searches at around 15 locations in Mumbai while examining.

BMC’s ₹4,000 crore expenditure on Covid - related contracts including the contracts related to the purchase of body bags. It was revealed that the BMC allegedly concluded a deal on body bags from the supplier at over ₹6,700 a piece. The civic body a year later allegedly purchased body bags at a price that was far less. The civic body a year later allegedly purchased body bags at a price that was around one-tenth of the price of around ₹6,800 per body bag, agency sources said.

The agency’s money-laundering case commenced on the basis of the First Information Report registered in August 2023 by Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Pednekar, two senior BMC officials --- a former additional municipal commissioner (projects) and a deputy municipal commissioner of the civic Central Purchase Department --- and the Aurangabad - based private firm. The EOW registered the case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), based on a complaint filed by a senior BJP leader.