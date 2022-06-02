Covid cases in Thane rise from 35 to 290 in one month

From 35 active cases a month ago to 290 active cases now within Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, the Thane city has recorded an increase of 728% in Covid cases in May alone.

Meanwhile, the TMC officials are working towards increasing testing and looking out for clusters of cases, if any.

“We have increased testing and are also on the lookout for any cluster of cases. Moreover, we have all our facilities ready with beds and oxygen support. Stock of medication has also been updated. We are closely monitoring the number of positive cases and its severity,” said a senior officer from TMC. There are more than 7,000 beds available in Thane city and less than 1% is currently occupied as most positive cases are recuperating at home.

On April 30, Thane city had recorded 35 active cases. The number gradually increased, and on May 31, there were 211 active cases in the city. In the first two days of June, the number spiked to 290. In mid-May, when there were less than 100 cases as well, the testing continued to be between 600 and 700 on a daily basis. Currently, according to TMC, the daily testing of around 650 has been increased to 750 daily.

The cases spiked only last month soon after the relaxation of Covid norms and opening up of office spaces. Most of the positive cases are asymptomatic as well in Thane city.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head, Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, said, “Even though the positivity rate is high, it is not resulting in increased hospital admission and fatalities, which is a good sign. This current strain of the virus may affect elderly patients with comorbidities who may require higher care including hospitalisation.

“The first reason for the increase in cases is the probable presence of BA 4 and BA 5 variants, and the growth advantage that this type of Covid variant possesses. The second reason is that due to reduced social distancing rules and minimum usage of masks by the people in the city, the infection is higher.”