Covid cases increase by 45% in Navi Mumbai

In the last 15 days, Covid cases in Navi Mumbai have gone up by 45 per cent and the doubling rate has come down from 676 to 404 days. The number of active cases as on February 9 was 819, which increased to 1,189 on February 25.

The maximum increase was recorded at the Vashi ward, where cases have risen by 98 in the last fortnight. Vashi had 103 active cases on February 9 and rose to 201.

Digha is the only ward that has seen a decline in the active cases from 19 to 13 despite being a ward with the maximum slums.

The lowest number of increase in cases was recorded at Ghansoli ward with 38, from 80 to 118. Due to the sudden increase in the cases, the doubling rate has also decreased.

The civic body has started a quarantine facility for the high-risk patients at MGM, Sanpada hospital. “The contact tracing is being done strictly and when a high-risk patient is traced, he is shifted to the MGM at Sanpada. Two dedicated Covid health centres – Radhaswami Satsang Hall and Export House at Turbhe, which were shut owing to lack of patients, have been kept on stand by and would be started again, if needed,” NMMC chief, Abhijit Bangar said.

Currently, the Cidco Exhibition Centre in Vashi and Dr DY Patil Hospital in Nerul are utilised for the treatment of the Covid positive patients.

The recovery rate of Navi Mumbai on February 9 was 96 per cent, which too came down by one percent in 15 days. The recovery rates in Airoli, Turbhe and Koparkhairane came down to 95 per cent from 96 per cent while that in Vashi came down to 94 per cent from 96 per cent.

Meanwhile, Digha ward, which had a 95 per cent recovery rate on February 9, increased to 96 per cent. With the increasing cases, the corporation has increased the number of tests for early detection and isolation.

The weekly swab count, which was 1,567 till last week, has now increased to 2,587. “Early detection and treatment is possible with more testing. We do not wish to go in reverse order to the lockdown. Hence, even as we are doing our best to contain the spread, each and every individual too needs to his/her bit by following the norms,” Bangar added.