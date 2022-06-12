Covid: Maha sees 2,946 cases; Mumbai alone logs 1,803 infections and two deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 crossed the 16,000 mark in Maharashtra as the western state reported 2,946 fresh infections on Sunday as against 2,922 cases on the previous day. Of these, capital Mumbai accounted for over 61 per cent of the cases with 1,803 new infections. Mumbai also accounted for the state’s two new Covid-linked fatalities reported on Sunday. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent.

Maharashtra's Thane district reported over 500 new cases for the third day in a row, raising its infection count to 7,13,653 with 543 new patients of the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh figures, the number of infections reported since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 79,10,577; whereas the death toll rose to 1,47,870. The number of active cases now stand at 16,370 as against 14,858 a day ago.

A total of 1,432 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,46,337. The recovery rate in the state is 97.92 per cent, while the positivity rate is at 6.86 per cent.

Nearly 43,000 tests were also conducted in the last 24 hours as per the official figures, taking the number of samples conducted so far in the state to 8,13,21,768.

Elsewhere in India, Delhi logged 735 new cases on Sunday. The southern state of Telangana reported 129 new infections, while 140 cases were reported in Gujarat as well. As per data shared by news agency PTI, Tamil Nadu saw 249 cases, 123 cases were reported in Bengal, 153 in Odisha, 11 in Jammu and Kashmir and 2 in Sikkim.

