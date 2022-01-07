Covid scare: Over 300 doctors test positive in four days in Maharashtra

As many as 338 resident doctors from different hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) over the last four days in Maharashtra.

The information was shared by the president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Avinash Dahiphale.

A large number of healthcare professionals across the country have been infected by the virus amid the latest resurgence of Covid-19 and the outbreak of its highly transmissible Omicron variant, which was first discovered in South Africa last year.

Earlier this week, at least 50 doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, went into isolation after some tested positive for Covid-19 and others showed symptoms of the disease. Over 23 doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, have also tested positive in the last one week.

In Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, 45 healthcare workers, including 38 doctors, ended up contracting Covid-19 in the past few days, an ANI report said.

Meanwhile, the authorities in AIIMS have cancelled the remaining duration of winter vacation from January 5 to January 10 for all faculty members and have asked them to join duty ‘with immediate effect'.

In Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), 196 healthcare workers, including doctors, have contracted coronavirus in 10 days between December 26 and January 4, hospital authorities told Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

The grim situation comes as India breached the one-lakh mark (1,17,100 to be exact) in fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and 302 deaths.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst-affected states in India having recorded a major spike in daily caseload with over 36,000 infections, according to last available updates.

The state is also the leading contributor in India's Omicron tally with 876 cases confirmed since the new variant was first detected in the country.

