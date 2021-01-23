IND USA
Health workers at Civil hospital, Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
Health workers at Civil hospital, Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries.
mumbai news

Covid vaccination drive Day 4: 78.48% turnout in Thane district

On the first day of the vaccination drive, KDMC had immunised 100 per cent beneficiaries who had registered
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 AM IST

The Thane district saw 78.48 per cent of the beneficiaries vaccinated on the fourth day of the immunisation process on Friday. This was similar to the number of vaccines administered on the first day across the district.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation saw 100 per cent vaccination on Friday. All the four centres within the city immunised all the 400 beneficiaries who had registered.

“On the first day, we had some glitches with the online registration. Hence we had to opt for a manual registration process, causing a delay. On the other two days, there was a low response from people. However, we had better numbers of vaccinations on Friday and hope to improve further,” said an officer from the Thane district health department.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation was followed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation at 96 per cent. The KDMC civic body will continue its vaccination programme on Saturday at its three centres.

“We continue to have a good number of health workers coming for the vaccination, and it is a great thing,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

On the first day of the vaccination drive, KDMC had immunised 100 per cent beneficiaries who had registered.

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries. Mira Bhayander Corporation has immunised 83 per cent beneficiaries on Friday; Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, 66 per cent; Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, 75 per cent and Thane rural, 72.80 per cent on Friday.

(With inputs from Sajana Nambiar)

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hirendra Thakur. (HT FILE)
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hirendra Thakur.
mumbai news

PMC Bank case: ED raids MLA Hitendra Thakur’s office, premises of Viva Group

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Ram Parmar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Five premises belonging to Viva Group, owned by Hitendra Thakur’s family, and its associates were searched on Friday.
Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC. (HT FILE)
Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC.
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses interim relief to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, to hear bail plea on Monday

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The court, while refusing to grant any urgent relief, directed the state government to place the Dasgupta’s discharge papers of Sir JJ Hospital and the medical report of the jail hospital before it on Monday. It also permitted the interim plea to be heard urgently on Monday.
The fire fighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night. However, no one was injured. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
The fire fighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night. However, no one was injured.
mumbai news

Major fire at Thane’s Wagle Estate, none injured

By Ankita Gopakumar, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The fire was caught in a medical equipment supply company and spread to a diagnostic centre and the godown of Prashant Corner, a popular sweet meat shop in Thane
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court's decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC.
mumbai news

SC accepts intervention petition by Kalyan-Dombivli citizens on 18 villages

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 AM IST
On March 14, 2020, the state government, in a notification, had decided to remove the 18 villages out of the 27 villages from KDMC and form a separate civic body, while the remaining 9 villages shall remain in KDMC
The crime branch had on Tuesday arrested seven members of the gang and seized 19 cars including two Mercedes Benz, two Audi, one Mini Cooper and others, totally worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore. (HT Photo)
The crime branch had on Tuesday arrested seven members of the gang and seized 19 cars including two Mercedes Benz, two Audi, one Mini Cooper and others, totally worth ₹7 crore.
mumbai news

Bombay HC seeks details of levying penalty on illegal constructions in MMR

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) last week directed all municipal corporations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to furnish details as regards statutory levying of penalties on illegal constructions
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department. (Hindustan Times)
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department.
mumbai news

Bombay HC seeks explanation from collectors on non-transfer of mangrove areas to Maharashtra forest department

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has directed collectors of all coastal districts, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to submit affidavits explaining why they have not complied with the September 2018 order of the HC, directing to declare all mangrove areas as forests, and transfer the areas to the forest department
Parents held a silent protest march over the fee hike in November 2020. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Parents held a silent protest march over the fee hike in November 2020.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Parent write to NCPCR over fee hike issues

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to fee hike in private schools in the state
Health officials credit the widespread screening conducted by health workers at Dharavi to the fall in cases of Covid-19 in the area. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT PHOTO)
Health officials credit the widespread screening conducted by health workers at Dharavi to the fall in cases of Covid-19 in the area.
mumbai news

Zero daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai’s slum area of Dharavi for second time since pandemic started

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
For the second time since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Dharavi in April last year, no case was reported in the area on Friday
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc.
mumbai news

Covid-19: Mumbai airport exports Covishield vaccines to international destinations

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday became the first airport in the country to export the vaccine to international destinations
Vaccination room at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Vaccination room at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Amravati and Hingoli set example with repeated 100% turnout

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Rural districts like Amravati and Hingoli are setting an example for cities by attaining repeated 100% turnout for both Covid-19 vaccinates—Covaxin and Covishield
Healthcare workers receive a dose of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, at Nair Hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Healthcare workers receive a dose of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, at Nair Hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
mumbai news

Private hospitals in Mumbai sensitise staff about the need for Covid-19 vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:56 PM IST
To encourage healthcare workers (HCWs) to get inoculated, major private hospitals in the city are sensitising staffers about the importance of getting vaccinated
The increase comes after the price remained constant for two days in the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
The increase comes after the price remained constant for two days in the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Fuel price soars again, petrol crosses 92 mark in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Petrol prices on Friday touched a new high in the city
Kanjurmarg metro car shed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Kanjurmarg metro car shed site.
mumbai news

HC stay and Centre’s objections: Maharashtra govt stares at legal hurdles over Mumbai Metro 3 car shed site

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:52 PM IST
While a committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has backed Kanjurmarg over Aarey as the right plot for building a car shed for Metro lines 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), the state still has legal hurdles to clear before undertaking work at Kanjurmarg
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site.
mumbai news

Kanjurmarg better than Aarey for Mumbai Metro-3 car shed, says Maharashtra government’s panel

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:48 PM IST
A nine-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has recommended that the car shed for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) be built at the plot in Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey Milk Colony
