IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19 case positivity rate on rise in Mumbai; daily rate stands at 7.39%
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 case positivity rate on rise in Mumbai; daily rate stands at 7.39%

On Thursday, the city saw 1,509 new cases and 4 deaths, taking tally to 338,643 and toll to 11,519; fatality rate stands at 3.40%.
READ FULL STORY
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:39 AM IST

With the city reporting more than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 daily of late, the single-day positivity rate has increased from 3-4% in February to 5-7% in the last 10 days. The daily positivity rate on Thursday was 7.39%.

Overall, 3.5 million tests have been conducted in Mumbai and the positivity rate is 9.64%. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the spike in cases is due mostly to increased testing and citizens not following Covid protocol.

On Thursday, the city reported 1,509 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 338,643, and four deaths. The death toll stands at 11,519, with fatality rate of 3.40%. There are 10,563 active cases and the city’s recovery rate is 93.21%. The highest growth rates in the city are in Mulund, Andheri (West), Vile Parle, Bandra, Khar, Dadar and Wadala. While Mumbai’s average growth rate is 0.34%, these neighbourhoods have growth rates between 0.51% and 0.40%.

According to BMC, on March 9, Mumbai’s daily positivity rate was 7.12%, which is significantly higher than the February rates. On February 28, the positivity rate was 5.19%. It was 4.87% on February 19 and 3.33% on February 10. The number of tests conducted daily in Mumbai now ranges between 18,000 and 23,000. In January and February, the range was between 12,000 and 17,000 tests.

BMC said 90% of the detected cases are from high-rise buildings. On March 10, there were 228 sealed buildings and 2,815 sealed floors in the city followed by 27 containment zones. On February 26, there were 127 sealed buildings, 1,849 sealed floors and 12 containment zones.

Assistant municipal commissioner of Mulund, Kishore Gandhi said, “Currently, there is no plan to have any mini lockdown or night curfew, but we are implementing the existing restrictions strictly.” Mulund’s growth rate is the highest in Mumbai.

BMC officials said that rather than the resumption of local trains, the spike in cases is due to people attending large gatherings and not following Covid-19 norms. “Though Nagpur — which will go under one week of lockdown from Monday — is reporting cases equal to that of Mumbai, there is an assumption that Mumbai’s situation might not be like the September peak. The sero prevalence level of those residing in Mumbai is higher compared to those in Nagpur or other rural belts of the city where cases are increasing,” said a BMC official.

On Tuesday, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had told HT that no lockdown or micro-containment zones were expected in the city. However, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at a lockdown on Thursday when he said, “In a few days, we may have to lockdown some places. We may have to start from scratch, but still the situation has not gone out of control.”

Experts say lockdown might not be the solution since economic activities need to resume. “We might announce a lockdown,” said city physician Dr Siddarth Paliwal, “but this will come with a cost if we do not speed up the process of vaccination.”

On Monday, the state Covid-19 task force had suggested allowing door-to-door vaccination for the elderly to increase the number of people vaccinated daily. BMC has authorised private vaccination centres to operate round the clock. On Thursday, 29,264 people were vaccinated at 72 centres, of which 29,262 were senior citizens and 4,004 were above the age of 45 years with comorbidities. Overall, 190,294 senior citizens and 23,044 people above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has commenced an aerial survey for the construction of the high-speed railway corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lower court had asked the couple to pay compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 to the girl. (HT FILE)
The lower court had asked the couple to pay compensation of 50,000 to the girl. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The couple claimed that they were falsely implicated by the parents of the survivor out of previous enmity
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Vijay Bhate/HT)
(Vijay Bhate/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days

By Faisal Malik and Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,647 fresh cases, highest in four-and-a-half months, since 1,609 cases were reported on October 21
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Praful Gangurde)
(Praful Gangurde)
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek

By Manish K Pathak and Anamika Gharat, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The team also called ambulance drivers who took Mansukh’s body from the creek to the hospital and saw a five-layer mask on his face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court was informed that while the CBI had filed three charge sheets in the Dabholkar case, the CID had made no progress in the Pansare case.
The court was informed that while the CBI had filed three charge sheets in the Dabholkar case, the CID had made no progress in the Pansare case.
mumbai news

HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases

By KAY Dodhiya , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
In the light of the fact that investigators in Karnataka managed to complete the investigations in the murders of rationalist MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh and trial has started in one of the cases, the court sought to know how much time the agencies needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai on Friday. (Vijay Bate / HT)
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai on Friday. (Vijay Bate / HT)
mumbai news

At Mumbai’s vaccination centres, long wait tires senior citizens

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:44 AM IST
HT visited 5 centres and found little infrastructure in place to make the waiting period comfortable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly couple at the Covid-19 vaccination centre, Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali (West) on Friday. (Vijay Bate/HT)
An elderly couple at the Covid-19 vaccination centre, Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali (West) on Friday. (Vijay Bate/HT)
mumbai news

1 year of Covid: 6,099 civic staffers infected; 197 died in Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:35 AM IST
According to BMC officials, 6,099 civic employees were infected, of whom 5,066 have recovered and 197 have lost their lives. Families of 54 of the 197 civic employees who have died have received a compensation of 50 lakh, according to BMC. For others, the compensation is in process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded two years ago after several accidents involving the aircraft. (HT FILE)
Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded two years ago after several accidents involving the aircraft. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 2 years on, DGCA yet to decide on resuming Boeing 737 MAX ops

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) remains undecided on resuming Boeing 737 MAX operations as the latest single aisle aircraft completes two years of grounding in the country, following a global ban in March 2019. The aircraft has resumed flying in the United States and United Kingdom and other countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM announces a memorial at August Kranti Maidan

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:31 AM IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray said the maidan was a battleground for Indian freedom in early 1940s and it should have a monument to remind the generations to come about the freedom struggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (HT FILE)
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, her team booked for copyright violation

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said, “I shall obtain copy of the entire proceedings from the court and then I shall give a detailed statement. At this juncture I can’t comment without perusing the plaint in detail.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers. (AP)
Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers. (AP)
mumbai news

Conclude investigations in Pansare, Dabholkar murders: Bombay HC asks CBI, cops

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday rapped the state government and the investigation agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and crime investigation department (CID) for dragging their feet in the investigation of the murder of activists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare in 2013 and 2015 respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay High Court.
Bombay High Court.
mumbai news

Medical admissions: Bombay HC upholds requirement of domicile

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Bombay high court (HC) has upheld requirements for Maharashtra domicile and passing of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from the state for admission to medical and dental courses from 85℅ state quota seats in private unaided medical and dental colleges
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indrani Mukerjea. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Indrani Mukerjea. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s mobile, other articles still not produced before court

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The trial in the Sheena Bora murder case was adjourned after it became clear that some important articles including the mobile phone of the accused Indrani Mukerjea, recovered during the investigation, have not yet been brought to the court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Activist moves HC supporting Mumbai Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Activist Zoru Bathena has filed an intervention application in the cases being heard by the Bombay high court (HC) in the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT-Bombay, Powai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
IIT-Bombay, Powai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: No ST candidate hired as asst professor since 2009 at IIT-B, states RTI

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has not recruited a single associate professor from the scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward castes (OBC) categories since 2006, according to responses received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP