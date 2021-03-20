IND USA
The office-bearers of the housing society say that since there is no lockdown, imposing restrictions is not possible, in such circumstances. (HT PHOTO)
Covid-19: Mumbai housing societies reluctant on imposing restrictions

Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, the cooperative housing societies in Mumbai are not imposing restrictions as they did a year ago when the pandemic had just started
By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:29 AM IST

Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, the cooperative housing societies in Mumbai are not imposing restrictions as they did a year ago when the pandemic had just started.

The office-bearers of the housing society say that since there is no lockdown, imposing restrictions is not possible, in such circumstances.

This, even though, Mumbai on Friday recorded 3,063 cases, which is the highest one-day spike, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year societies across Mumbai had barred maids from entering the buildings, disallowed residents from moving out of their houses freely, arranged essential items for them within the society premises and had also curtailed the delivery persons from entering.

“The situation, a year back was different as people were scared of the virus. Today there is no such fear and residents will resist any restrictions,” said Dhawal Shah, chairman, Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens’ Association. Also, he said, since the elections of the housing societies would probably be held later in this year, many office bearers would not like to agonise the society members, who are the voters.

Ashok Gardens society at Sewri which has 542 apartments is adopting a wait and watch policy. “We have a backup plan ready. We are asking the residents to be cautious of this situation and they are cooperating very well,” said Captain Prakash Correa, secretary of the society. “We agree that complacency has set in all across, but one needs to realise that the managing committees are imposing curbs for the benefit of their members,” he added.

While many residents initially adhered to the rules last year, there was resistance after some months, resulting in friction in many societies. The problem was the entry of maids, which grabbed headlines and managing committees were reluctant to allow them, forcing the state government to intervene.

State minister for cooperation Balasaheb Patil said managing committees of housing societies should not impose arbitrary curbs on their residents. “People are moving out of their homes and there is movement all around. The societies should not impose their restrictions on them,” said Patil.

