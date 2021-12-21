Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19 pandemic: First Omicron variant case detected in Navi Mumbai
Covid-19 pandemic: First Omicron variant case detected in Navi Mumbai

The 19-year-old who tested positive for the Omicron variant resides in a four-storey building with four flats on each floor. The building has been sealed for 10 days. Antigen tests of his close contacts were negative
Published on Dec 21, 2021 10:57 AM IST
ByRaina Shine

The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai was detected in Vashi on Monday. A 19-year-old, who had travelled to Kenya, tested positive on December 18. He is asymptomatic.

Maharashtra till Monday had 54 Omicron variant cases.

“The Vashi patient is a 19-year-old, who was in Kenya for work. He travelled from Kenya to Hyderabad last week. His RT-PCR was done at the Hyderabad airport. However, he travelled to Mumbai by road in a cab instead of taking a flight. His report came positive on the 18th after which he went to Nanavati hospital and gave a repeat swab. Yesterday, his mother got a call from Hyderabad that he is omicron positive,” said medical health officer Pramod Patil.

The 19-year-old resides in a four-storey building with four flats on each floor. The building has been sealed for 10 days. The antigen tests of all his close contacts is negative and their RT-PCR reports are awaited. All the society members too will be tested, said Patil.

The patient has been isolated at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, where a separate isolation ward has been created for Omicron patients.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
