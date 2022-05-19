CP orders transfer of police personnel after 1-year term to curb corruption
Mumbai: In a bid to stem corruption at police stations across the city, Mumbai police commissioner (CP) Sanjay Pandey has issued an order to transfer the “orderly” of the senior police inspector, “mill special” and “in-charge” at the police station on completing one year’s service at the police station.
Orderly is the first person outsiders meet before seeing the senior inspector of police whereas, mill specials are responsible for gathering intelligence within the limits of the police station and the in-charge is the one who assigns duties to police constables. The three personnel are considered as pointsmen for corruption at the police station level, said a police officer.
Sources said the CP had received complaints from a police constable and various other people regarding instances of corruption by orderlies of senior police inspectors and mill special constables.
After the directions from the CP, all police stations across the city have transferred the orderlies, mill specials and in-charge constables who had completed a year on the posts.
“The commissioner had asked that whoever had completed one year as senior inspector’s orderly, mill special and in-charge constable, should be transferred to other work within the police station. Accordingly, all such personnel are transferred,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.
The officer said the senior inspector’s orderly is a vital post in the police station and if anybody has to meet the senior inspector he has to first meet the orderly, who many times act as a middleman between the officer and the party.
The mill special’s work is to gather intelligence within the limits of the police station and they are the eyes and ears of the senior police inspector and report the aspects within the jurisdiction to him.
“However, mill special constables also report to senior inspector all the illegal happenings within the limits of the police station and then make settlements with the individuals involved with the senior inspectors,” said a senior police officer. The officer added this might be the reason for transferring them out of the posts after completing a year.
The in-charge constable entrust duties to around 150 police constables posted at the police station and are considered equally susceptible to bribery.
Teen booked for raping mentally challenged woman in Pune
Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday, detained a 14-year-old boy on charges of raping a mentally challenged woman at her residence. The juvenile delinquent will be produced before the juvenile justice board. The incident took place on May 16 and the FIR was lodged on Wednesday. The accused and the victim reside in the same vicinity, said police officials. The aunt, after returning from work on Wednesday, found the victim disturbed and shaken.
UP to be biggest data storage centre in north India: State govt
Lucknow: The state government has approved three data centre parks to make Uttar Pradesh the biggest centre of data storage in northern India. The government has already received proposals of ₹16000 crore from five companies for investment in data storage sector. These companies are Hiranandani Group, Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, Japan and Web Werks India Pvt Limited. The Yogi Adityanath government wants the state to be the preferred investment destination for data centre industry.
Buddha Nullah Project: MC chief reviews progress, directs PSPCL to establish power station by Nov
To review the progress of ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday conducted a meeting at an under-construction site of sewage treatment plant in Jamalpur area. Officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Punjab Energy Development Agency, among others were also participated in the meeting. The project to clean Buddha Nullah commenced last year with deadline of December 2022.
UP industries minister reviews infra projects of Noida, Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh's industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' reviewed the progress of industrial and infrastructure projects in Noida and Greater Noida and inaugurated six new infrastructure projects on Thursday. “We reviewed all ongoing projects and directed officials to complete them on time,” Gupta said after attending meetings at the Noida authority's office in Sector 6 and Greater Noida authority in Knowledge Park 4. Gupta said that the government is focusing on the digitisation of services.
Breach of every promise to marry is not a false promise: Court acquits rape accused
Mumbai: Breach of every promise of marriage is not a false promise, Mumbai sessions court said while acquitting a 33-year-old man booked for raping his girlfriend under the false promise of marriage. The court also noted that the DNA profiling of the woman's stillborn fetus did not match with the accused. The woman claimed that the accused raped her twice. The woman was eight months pregnant at the time of registering the FIR.
