Mumbai: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to inspect construction sites in Powai after taking cognisance of complaints alleging pollution from construction activities in the area. CPCB flags Powai construction pollution, orders MPCB probe

In a letter dated December 22, the CPCB forwarded the complaints to the MPCB, asking it to verify the allegations of dust and noise pollution linked to ongoing construction work and ensure compliance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The complaint was filed through the prime minister’s grievance portal by BN Kumar, director of NGO NatConnect Foundation, who flagged environmental degradation and public health risks linked to excavation and construction activities in Powai.

“The state pollution control board is required to verify the complaint, inspect the site and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other applicable environmental guidelines,” the CPCB said in its letter.

It added that local authorities are responsible for monitoring compliance and taking action in case of violations. The CPCB also said that the inspection findings and action taken must be communicated to the complainant.

Residents and environmental groups have alleged that large-scale excavation and construction are being carried out without adequate dust-control measures such as water sprinkling, barricading or covering of debris.

They have also raised concerns over noise from heavy machinery and the movement of uncovered dumpers transporting construction material through residential areas.

The issue has drawn attention amid questions over the continuation of intensive construction activity in residential areas during periods of poor air quality, allegedly without following any norms.

According to residents, dust from the sites regularly spreads into nearby housing complexes and public roads, affecting visibility and causing discomfort to pedestrians and commuters.

“No dust-control measures are being followed, no partitions, no water sprinkling, no enclosures, no nets and no pollution-management systems of any kind,” said activist Dr Ratan Sharda.

Fine particulate matter hangs visibly in the air and settles inside homes and vehicles. Many residents have complained of breathlessness, persistent coughing, throat irritation and burning eyes, pointing to a clear health hazard.

“Continuous vibrations from heavy machinery have also sparked fears of structural damage to nearby residential buildings,” said activist Milan Bhat.

The complaint also flagged debris spilling onto roads and the absence of visible pollution-control or safety arrangements at the site. Residents have sought stricter monitoring and enforcement, arguing that prolonged exposure to dust and noise poses health risks, particularly to children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments.

MPCB officials are expected to inspect the site and assess compliance with air and noise pollution norms, including construction timings, dust suppression and waste handling. Violations could invite action under existing environmental laws.