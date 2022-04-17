CR initiates probe in Puducherry Express derailment mishap

Mumbai: Central Railway on Sunday initiated an inquiry into the derailment of three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express to ascertain whether it was due to human error.

Three coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed at Matunga railway station on Friday night. While no casualty was reported, local and outstation train services were affected for over 14 hours.

The departmental inquiry started by the Central Railway will include statements from witnesses and passengers. CR has formed a committee which will include SAG level railway officers, officers from mechanical and electrical department.

“The inquiry will have statements from station master, pointsmen, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and if any passenger or public witnessed the incident they will also be asked to testify in front of the committee,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The preliminary investigation has found that the derailment occurred due to signal passed at danger (SPAD) when it was red for the Gadgad Express that departed from platform no 7 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the Dadar-Puducherry Express that left from platform no 5 at Dadar railway station.

As a result of SPAD, the train hit the Gadgad Express, resulting in a side collision.

The railway authorities have, however, stated that the exact cause of the derailment will be known only after the enquiry.

The zonal railways asked its crew to exercise necessary caution while operating trains, particularly in the suburban railway corridors.

“It is a standard mandate that the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot have to follow. However, we have asked them to be extra vigilant after the incident,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The rerailment work was completed by 12 pm on Saturday and all railway lines were operational by 1.10 pm.