CR initiates probe in Puducherry Express derailment mishap
Mumbai: Central Railway on Sunday initiated an inquiry into the derailment of three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express to ascertain whether it was due to human error.
Three coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed at Matunga railway station on Friday night. While no casualty was reported, local and outstation train services were affected for over 14 hours.
The departmental inquiry started by the Central Railway will include statements from witnesses and passengers. CR has formed a committee which will include SAG level railway officers, officers from mechanical and electrical department.
“The inquiry will have statements from station master, pointsmen, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and if any passenger or public witnessed the incident they will also be asked to testify in front of the committee,” said a senior Central Railway official.
The preliminary investigation has found that the derailment occurred due to signal passed at danger (SPAD) when it was red for the Gadgad Express that departed from platform no 7 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the Dadar-Puducherry Express that left from platform no 5 at Dadar railway station.
As a result of SPAD, the train hit the Gadgad Express, resulting in a side collision.
The railway authorities have, however, stated that the exact cause of the derailment will be known only after the enquiry.
The zonal railways asked its crew to exercise necessary caution while operating trains, particularly in the suburban railway corridors.
“It is a standard mandate that the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot have to follow. However, we have asked them to be extra vigilant after the incident,” said a senior Central Railway official.
The rerailment work was completed by 12 pm on Saturday and all railway lines were operational by 1.10 pm.
Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat's Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said. The blaze was reported at Agson Global's unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Kundli station house officer Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
