MUMBAI: Train services on Central Railway (CR) will be affected for three nights starting tomorrow. The CR authorities are carrying out two major works - towards decongesting platforms at Badlapur and recalibrating train’s power consumption between Diva-Mumbra. Mumbai, India - August 12, 2016: Commuters rush on Thane Station after disruption on central railway commuters block train at Badlapur in the morning in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 12, 2016. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The work at Badlapur will be carried out from 12am to 6am on April 20. The work in Diva-Mumbra line will be carried out from 1am to 5am on April 21 and 23.

At Badlapur, to decongest platforms, the CR will fence one side of platform 1 – 1A, with tracks in between, to convert it into a home platform and allow starting trains. At present, commuters board and alight trains heading towards Karjat, on this island platform, causing overcrowding.

“This island platform is causing undue congestion as passengers who want to go further ahead towards Karjat, board the train terminating at Badlapur. This causes heavy rush on platform 2,” said a CR official. The fence that will be put up on one side would prevent commuters from going from platform 1 to platform 2.

Sources said once the fencing work is over, commuters alighting at Badlapur can directly get out of the railway station, while those who want to go ahead, will have to take the foot over bridge to get down on platform 2. Once this work is over, there will be an island platform from where CSMT bound trains will run, where there are currently Badlapur terminating trains. Post this block, the Home Platform 1A will be re-designated as Platform 1.

At Diva-Mumbra, the authorities are going to recalibrate power consumption of trains to reduce cost.

On the Diva-Mumbra line, CR will carry out work to recalibrate power consumption of trains to reduce costs on two nights with a break on April 22. This will improve power supply to trains. During this block at least four long distance trains will be affected which would run on 6th line. Some sub-urban trains will also be affected.