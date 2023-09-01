Drive against erring autorickshaws ends with crackdown in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: The five-day drive by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Mumbai Traffic Police against errant autorickshaws and taxi drivers concluded on Thursday with a crackdown on the three-wheelers outside Ghatkopar station. Thane, India - August, 31, 2023: Mumbai RTO department has taken action against the auto rokshow driver who broke the rules at Ghatkopar West,in thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Thuesday, August, 31, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The officers inspected autorickshaws outside Ghatkopar station for all manner of traffic offences. The day’s bounty: 96 cases.

The drive lasted from 10am to 6pm, with RTO officials and traffic police checking the rickshaws for overcrowding, refusing passengers, licences, permits, and other documents. While some autorickshaws scrambled and tried to flee, others begrudgingly paid the fine, and yet others accepted their mistake and vowed not to repeat the offence.

The most number of offences, at 25, were to do with the absence of fitness certificates (condition of autorickshaw). This was followed closely by drivers booked for refusing passengers who had asked them to go by meter.

Autorickshaws lacking proper insurance were 14, badge-less drivers were 12, without licence at 11 and absence of proper PUC certificates and permits were six each. Only six autorickshaws were caught for overcrowding, i.e., seating a fourth passenger (mostly on the front seat next to the driver). Two were held up for having fancy number plates.

There also were two cases of vehicles without proper documents and who hadn’t been on RTO’s record for around five years. The vehicles were sent to the detention yard, from which they will only be released after the payment of a fine of ₹29,000 after all the documents are cleared.

“We consider the combined drive taken by the RTO and the traffic police in the areas of Vikhroli, Kurla, Vikhroli, Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar in the past days successful,” said Dipali Jadhav, inspector of motor vehicles. “We will continue to carry out our randomised checks.”

Commuters were, on the whole, receptive to the drive and regarded it positively, hoping it would result in an improvement. “These drives need to take place,” said Mahendra Paste, one Ghatkopar resident.

“Many rickshaw drivers act entitled. They don’t want to go for short distances or in areas where there is traffic. I have to wait for 15 to 20 minutes for a rickshaw that will agree to go by the meter. What will happen when there’s an emergency and someone needs to go to a hospital?” asked Paste.

He complained about having to pay ₹15 per seat to Amrutnagar when he is with his family, while a rickshaw plying by the meter would not cost more than the minimum. With his earnings at ₹8,000 per month, the fare is hardly affordable, and so, has to spend a longer time waiting for the bus. The rash driving and overcrowding are added hazards.

However, Paste conceded that the drive was only a temporary measure. “Of course, the rickshaw drivers will behave when there are police around. But what about tomorrow and the day after?” he asked.