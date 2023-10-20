Crane crashes at construction site in Kopar Khairane, no casualties

NAVI MUMBAI: A crane came crashing down on Thursday at a building site in Kopar Khairane. The crane operator, Mushtaq, 30, escaped with minor injuries, and no other casualties were reported on site. Crane collapses at a construction work site at The Trellis Mathil`s Group Koperkhairne in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred around 12pm, in sector 10 of the node where a redevelopment project of Sagar Cooperative Housing Society is ongoing. The city-based Maithili group is building a 25-storey tower named The Trellis.

The crane while crashing to the ground tore through the site boundary wall, demolishing a part of it, and ended up along the nullah next to it.

Mushtaq sustained minor injuries as he jumped out of the crane, while the other workers at the site managed to get away from the crane crash path.

“We received a call at 12.09pm and the fire brigade reached the spot in a minute. The crane driver had by then been taken to hospital. We did not find anyone else injured there,” S S Gorad from Kopar Khairane Fire Station said.

According to Manoj Nambiar, the site supervisor, “At around 11.45 the crane that was being operated at the site suddenly came crashing down. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.”

On the likely reason for the crash, Nambiar said, “It seems to be a mechanical failure of the tower crane. We have informed the crane company officials who will come and inspect. The exact cause will be known then.” (the sentence in the copy doesn’t seem right”

