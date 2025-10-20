Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Crime branch arrests man who killed 15-year-old daughter, seriously injured wife

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 6:06 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Crime branch arrests man who killed 15-year-old daughter, seriously injured wife
    Crime branch arrests man who killed 15-year-old daughter, seriously injured wife

    A painter in Mumbai was arrested for killing his daughter and injuring his wife during a domestic dispute before fleeing to Bihar.

    MUMBAI: The police have arrested the 40-year-old painter from Kalina who fled after killing his 15-year-old daughter and seriously injuring his wife on Thursday night.

    According to police officers of Unit 9 of the crime branch, the family was arguing about something when the disagreement escalated and the accused attacked his wife and daughter with a knife, and fled.

    The police said that they registered a case of murder and began hunting for the accused, but since the incident his phone was switched off. Investigations revealed that he had fled to his native village in Bihar. The police said the accused was then arrested from his village and brought back to Mumbai on Sunday, where he will be presented before the court today.

    According to the police, the murder took place at 11:30 pm on Thursday when an argument broke out between the accused Suleman Kujra, from Bihar, and his wife Naseema Kujra over a domestic issue. In a fit of rage, he picked up a knife and attacked Naseema and their daughter Asagari.

    “Hearing their cries, the neighbours rushed to their house and found Naseema and Asagari badly injured after which they alerted the police,” said a police officer. The cops then rushed to the spot and took the duo to Sion Hospital, where Asagari was declared dead and Naseema was admitted for sustaining serious injuries.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Crime Branch Arrests Man Who Killed 15-year-old Daughter, Seriously Injured Wife
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes