Crime branch cracks down on illegal online lottery centers

MUMBAI: The crackdown on illegal online lottery centers has intensified across the city, resulting in the raid of over 10 online lottery centers in both western and eastern suburbs in the past two days. A total of 37 individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in operating these illicit centers.

Apart from illegal lottery centers, the crime branch units have extended their reach to wholesalers and suppliers of banned gutkha and tobacco products in Mumbai. Over the last 48 hours, 10 locations were raided, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals. Despite the state-wide ban on gutkha, these products were sourced from Gujarat due to demand and sale at a high price.

All the units of the Mumbai crime branch and even special units like the property cell are instructed to crack down on all illegal lottery centers that are involved in illegal betting and arrest people who are selling banned tobacco products in the city, said the joint commissioner of police Lakhmi Gautam of the Mumbai crime branch. People are running illegal lottery centers and promoting betting in the city and that needs to stop, added Gautam.

On December 20, officials from Unit 1 conducted a raid at a kiosk stall in Crawford Market, arresting five individuals, including the owner and partner, for running an unauthorised lottery center named “Canvas Gaming.” Operating without official permission, they utilised a customised software to draw results within 15 minutes. The case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, and equipment worth ₹69,000 was seized.

In a separate operation on the same day, Unit 7 targeted “Atharv Online Lottery,” owned by Vilas Nalawade and managed by Rahul Dhotre. While both were taken into custody, an inquiry revealed valid licensing from the Maharashtra government. Despite this, five individuals were arrested for enticing customers into betting for financial gain. A total of seven arrests were made, and assets totaling ₹80,000 were seized.

Unit 11 carried out the third raid in Malad (West), apprehending two individuals operating an illegal lottery near Suvarna Hospital. Kanti Parmar, a resident of Mira Road, was found running an unauthorised lottery on the website ‘yyvjbng.online/luna and diamond 99.’ Parmar’s associate, Rohit Pandey, was also arrested for aiding Parmar in the illicit operation.