Crops on 1.1 mn hectares in central Maha damaged in torrential rain in three days

The downpour in central Maharashtra and other parts of the state has caused heavy damage to standing crops of Kharif season. The crops on 1.1 million hectares in central Maharashtra have been damaged in the past two days, while the consolidated damage to the crops in this monsoon this year is expected to go up to 2.2 million hectares, according to the state government’s figures. The state government is expected to take a call over the relief to affected farmers in the cabinet meeting next week.

The death toll of the heavy rainfall in the last three days stand at 17, while the consolidated figure of loss of lives in the monsoon since June 1 has reached 436. Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the spot assessment of the losses suffered by the farmers will begin soon. “As per the preliminary estimates, the losses due to the rainfall in the past two days due to cyclone Gulab is worth Rs8,000 crore. We have directed all collectors to complete the spot assessment at the earliest so that the compensation is distributed at the earliest,” he said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review of the situation of the heavy rainfall in the state over last three days. CM was apprised that the state received 26mm rain in 24 hours, leading to flooding in parts of the state. Many districts recorded more than 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours. Shirdhon in Latur, Govindpur in Aurangabad and Dhoki Jakachi received 171, 107 and 140mm respectively in 24 hours. “The discharge of the water from various dams led to the flooding in villages near the dam. One team each of NDRF was deployed in Osmanabad, Beed and Aurangbad have rescued more than 100 people in these and other districts in central Maharashtra. 16 villagers stranded in submerged villages were airlifted by the Air Force rescue team, while 20 were rescued in boats.50 people in Latur and 26 in Aurangabad were rescued safely,” statement issued by CM office has stated.

CM Thackeray has also asked the district administration to ensure that the students who could not reach the exam centres for the common entrance test (CET) because of the flooding in their respective districts, should be given the opportunity to reappear for the exams. The district authorities have also been asked to ensure that the information about the new dates of exams should be properly disseminated to the students. Meanwhile, higher and technical eduation minister later announced that the CET for the flood affected students will be conducted on October 9 and 10.

Wadettiwar has slammed the central government for the inadequate financial assistance for the natural calamities the state faced in the last two years. “We asked for Rs1,065.58 crore for the losses in Nisarg cyclone in the monsoon last year, against which we received Rs268.59 crore. Similarly, against the demand of Rs999.64 crore for the losses in downpour in eastern Vidharbha last year, we were given merely Rs151.53 crore. We received only Rs701 crore for the losses due to the flooding in October last year, against the actual losses of Rs3,821.29 crore. We have sent the memorandums of Rs1,679 crore for the losses in July this year and Rs203 crore for the losses in cyclone Tauktae, but there is no response from the centre to the demand, as yet,” he said.