Mumbai: Claiming that change of loco pilots and other train crew on suburban locals at Kalyan station was delaying services on the main line by several minutes, the Central Railways (CR) issued an order last week calling for a halt to the practice. But the move has angered railway employees’ unions and motormen, who say that while the authorities are trying to blame them for delays, they are already overworked whereas hundreds of posts are lying vacant. They have also threatened to launch a stir if needed. CR’s no crew change edict angers motormen

As per usual practice, loco pilots who maneuver trains on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara/ Karjat/ Khopoli route during the morning and evening peak hours – between 8am to 12noon and 4pm to 9pm – are replaced at Kalyan, and such changes are notified in the daily work schedule, also known as ‘detail’. But in an internal order dated November 6, the CR administration urged motormen to revise the ‘detail’ by doing away with the crew change altogether.

The order noted that there are 71 and 75 north- and south-bound locals respectively which have a crew change at Kalyan. “This is causing undue detention to such trains at Kalyan platform and subsequent trains are getting detained,” the order said, urging motormen to revise the ‘detail’ within a week’s time, or by November 13.

A CR official explained that during peak hours, locals are usually late by 5-10 minutes. “In cases where there is a change in motormen, the second motorman must walk through crowded platforms, which further delays services by another 5-7 minutes. We are trying to curb this practice,” the official said. The number of suburban locals which had a crew change at Kalyan was over 200 earlier, but the number had been brought down to restrict delays, the official added.

If implemented, the no crew change move will add 20-30 minutes per day to the working hours of motormen, who work 6-7 hours at a stretch under stressful conditions, they said.

“It is wrong that the administration is blaming motormen for the delays when they operate more trains than feasible and failures/ glitches occur almost on a daily basis,” said a motorman and union member. He said that while around 750 motormen ply 1,810 locals every day, nearly 300 posts of motormen are lying vacant.

The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh has already raised concerns over the move. In a notice out up outside the motormen’s running room at CSMT, the union has blamed CR authorities for seeking unwanted changes in the ‘detail’ and warned that workers will launch a protest if required.

“The railway administration needs to sort out the problems to ensure services are run with fewer delays and cancellations,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association.