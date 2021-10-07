Cruise drugs case: Congress demands action against NCB officers for violating norms

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday demanded action and an internal inquiry against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers involved in the cruise drug party raids for “violation of rules” related to the handling of the accused in the case. The party has also pointed at the discrepancies in the statement by NCB officers in relation to the private persons present during the raids and seizure of drugs from the crime scene.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant also said NCB officers have been evading questions related to the involvement of private persons in the raid and questioned the connection between NCB and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

State minorities minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against NCB. He had produced videos and pictures of NCB’s raids on the cruise on Saturday and said that BJP functionary Manish Bhanushali and another private person, KP Gosavi, had illegally been involved in the agency’s action. Malik said the duo was seen taking Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan and another accused, Arbaaz Merchant, to the custody after their arrest for alleged consumption of drugs.

NCB had raided a cruise off the Mumbai shore and arrested Aryan, Arbaaz and others for alleged drug abuse at a rave party on Saturday night.

“NCB officers have not been able to explain why the private persons, including an office bearer of BJP, were involved in the raids and why he [BJP worker] was handling the accused. NCB’s handbook states that the officer designated should handle the accused and they have the authority to produce the accused in the court. Without prior written permission, the custody cannot be given to anybody else. Section 59 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has clearly stated that the officer violating the set rules related to the handling of the accused may attract criminal action and imprisonment of up to 20 years or a fine of ₹ 1 lakh or both. The NCB officers have grossly violated the set rules and an inquiry is needed into it. We demand that the director general of NCB conduct an internal inquiry and take necessary action,” Sawant said.

He added that the statements of the NCB officers are contradictory.

“NCB officers said he [BJP worker] was an independent witness while, Bhanushali said he was an informer. Similarly, the statement related to the drug seizure from the crime scene had discrepancies. The state government, too, should inquire into the entire episode which appears to be a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and Bollywood,” he said.

BJP leaders have said that Malik has been targeting NCB owing to a grudge for action against his son-in-law by the investigating agency. They have also said that leaders from the ruling parties are targeting NCB to hinder the action against drug peddling.

“Bhanushali had given a tip-off in the interest of the country by endangering his life. MVA leaders have been targeting him. Malik is the leader of the party which has home portfolio. Why was [BJP leader] Kirit Somaiya stopped from lodging a complaint against corruption by a minister,” questioned BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

Leader of opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said instead of raising questions over the presence of private people, Malik should reply whether the party took place or not and if there were drugs in the party?

NCP hit back at BJP and said the latter should reply to the questions raised on the raids instead of making vague and political arguments. They should also clarify in what capacity the BJP office-bearer was involved in the procedure of the raids, said NCP.

“Both the BJP and NCB have claimed that the allegations were made because my son-in-law (Sameer Khan) was arrested in January. But the fact is that we have been questioning NCB’s action since last November. NCB officers also said that the allegations were levelled out of prejudice mindset and anybody who has anything to object can approach the court. Are NCB officers speaking the BJP’s language? Isn’t is BJP that always says that people can approach the court instead of replying to questions raised against them,” said Malik.

“A BJP office-bearer was seen arresting the accused in videos during the NCB raid. Instead of replying to this, they are making vague arguments,” he added.