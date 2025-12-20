CSMIA terminal 1 revamp deferred to 2030

Mumbai: The redevelopment of terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been deferred from November to 2030 as part of coordinated capacity planning for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), said on Friday ahead of the Navi Mumbai International Airport’s (NMIA) opening on December 25. Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports Holdings Limited (REUTERS)

Both the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and the Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) – which manage the CSMIA and the NMIA, respectively – are controlled by AAHL.

In January this year, MIAL had declared that redevelopment of terminal 1 at CSMIA would commence in November and be completed by 2028-29. The existing structure at terminal 1 would be razed in phases and some flight operations would be moved to terminal 2 as well as the NMIA, the company had said.

Explaining the rationale behind shifting the commencement of redevelopment of terminal 1 to 2030, Adani said, “The decision is linked to Navi Mumbai’s phased capacity build-up. The existing capacity of terminal 1 at NMIA is 2 crore passengers and the same is expected to be achieved in one-and-a-half years.”

Structural strengthening of CSMIA’s terminal 1 has begun and will continue until NMIA’s terminal 2 and second runway become operational, providing sufficient system-wide capacity to manage the transition, Adani said while speaking to reporters.

The redevelopment of CSMIA’s terminal 1 would now be completed by 2033-34, said sources. The redeveloped terminal will cater to domestic operations while allowing future integration of international services, the sources said. It will include district cooling (a centralised system that provides chilled water through underground pipes to multiple buildings for air conditioning), a revolutionised baggage handling system, and enhancements of airport operations, both airside and landside.

As per the redevelopment plan shared in January, visitors to the airport will be able to experience seamless connectivity, from direct metro access to underground bus stations.