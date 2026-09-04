CSMT revamp may further hit long-distance trains

MUMBAI: The redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is set to put further pressure on long-distance train operations, with the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and Central Railway clashing over temporarily shutting platforms for the project. Platforms 16 and 17 have been unavailable since February 1, forcing CR to short-terminate 10-14 long-distance trains, at Dadar and Thane (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

While the RLDA, executing the redevelopment of the historic terminus, wants to shut platforms 14 and 15 to allow construction work, the Central Railway (CR) says it wants platforms 16 and 17 to be fully operational first.

CR officials said blocking the two additional platforms could cause severe operational disruption at the terminus. This would impact an additional 16 to 18 long-distance services every day.

Platforms 16 and 17 have been unavailable since February 1, forcing CR to short-terminate 10-14 long-distance trains, at Dadar and Thane. These include trains arriving from destinations such as Howrah, Madgaon and Bengaluru.

CR sources said they had initially imposed a traffic and power block on platform 16 from February 1 to April 26 for 85 days. The block was extended four times, until August 21. “It has now been extended until September 5, taking the duration of the block to 218 days. We have received a request for blocking two more platforms, that is, 14 and 15,” said a CR official.

According to the railway, four mail or express trains will continue to be short-terminated until September 5. Three — the Howrah-CSMT Express, Amravati-CSMT Express and Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express — will terminate in Dadar, while the Mangaluru-CSMT Express will terminate in Thane.

RLDA, however, said the railway’s claims are not entirely accurate. “We handed back Platform 16 more than a fortnight ago. At present, the Mumbai Division of the railway is carrying out some track improvement work,” said an RLDA official.

CR officials admitted that the platform has been handed over but said that passenger amenities are yet to be made operational. Moreover, platform 17 continues to be occupied by RLDA staff and construction equipment. The track improvement work RLDA officials are referring to is track and ballast cleaning, CR officials said.

On platforms 16 and 17, RLDA has built pillars for an elevated deck that will connect a proposed new building with the suburban platforms. The redevelopment also envisages a commercial building-cum-hotel. “Only the ground floor of the new building has been constructed and work is pending on the P D’Mello side of the station.

Platforms 14 and 15 together handle another 16-18 long-distance train services every day. “We have finished 28% of the physical work. Work is progressing well despite delays,” an RLDA official said.

The redevelopment of CSMT, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was approved by the Union cabinet in September 2022. It will cost ₹2,450 crore. The project will transform the iconic, British-era railway terminus into a modern, integrated transport hub. Facilities include a roof plaza, food courts, retail and commercial spaces, and integration with other modes of transport. The heritage character of the main station building will be retained.

The original deadline was March 2026, now extended to October 2028. Timelines suffered a setback earlier this year due to the West Asia war, with the RLDA unable to procure gypsum, a material integral to the revamp.