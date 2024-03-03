Customs seize Karachi-bound consignment at Nhava Sheva port

Customs officials recently stopped a Karachi-bound merchant ship at Nhava Sheva port and seized a dual-use consignment on the suspicion that it could also be used for Pakistan’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. The ship was stopped at the Nhava Sheva port.(PTI)

The incident occurred on January 23 on board the Malta-flagged CMA CGM Attila that had set sail from China carrying a computer numerical control (CNC) machine, originally manufactured by an Italian company, an official said.

“We acted on specific intelligence received from central agencies and stopped the ship for examining the consignment. The consignment was seized under the prevailing policies, as it can also be used for nuclear and ballistic missile programmes,” the official said.

The official further said since the CNC machine was being shipped from China to Pakistan it was suspected that the consignment was meant for Pakistani defence forces.

Sources said the consignment was meant for Karachi-based Cosmos Engineering, a firm engaged mainly in production of automobile parts and home appliances. The company also manufactures firefighting systems, CCTV cameras, solar panels, and equipment required for heavy industries and research.