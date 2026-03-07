Cyber frauds con Bombay High Court justice of ₹6.02 lakh

Mumbai: As cyber frauds leave a trail of victims in the city, even a Bombay High Court justice has not been spared. In a recent cyber fraud scam, a justice was allegedly duped of ₹6.02 lakh while she was trying to redeem credit card points, the police said. Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the justice on February 28 approached the customer-care service of a private bank to redeem her credit card points. “She tried to call the customer care of the private bank but could not reach them as the bank has several customers and the customer service executives were continuously busy,” said a police officer.

She eventually found an alternate number online, but when she called the new number, she received a link and was asked to download a mobile application to redeem the points. The application arrived as an 18MB file on Whatsapp, however she could not open it on her phone so she reached out to the fraudulent customer-care number again.

The fraudsters told her that the file could not be opened on an iPhone and she would need an Android phone instead. She then asked her house-help for her phone and inserted her own SIM card into her phone.

“She then took her house help’s phone and downloaded the file. Once the file was downloaded she filled in her credit card details as demanded by the application to redeem the credit card points,” said a police officer. She then received an email that ₹6.02 lakh was lost from her credit card in about four separate transactions.

“She immediately blocked the credit card and then approached the Cyber Police helpline. We have registered an offence against unknown people under sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” said the police officer.

The police said they have traced the numbers and the bank accounts of the accused and teams are searching for them.