According to the police, the crime took place over six months. The complainant began receiving calls in October 2024 from someone claiming to be a TRAI officer from Delhi, who told her that her mobile number, PAN and Aadhaar cards, were used in money laundering. Another accused joined the call and told her that the CBI was investigating the case and that it may cause problems for her daughters. A third accused, claiming to be the popular IPS officer Navjot Simi, questioned the victim about her family members and the funds she had in her bank accounts. Cyber frauds dupe 77-year-old teacher, collect ₹ 76L in person

On November 15, the complainant transferred ₹13 lakh through RTGS to multiple bank accounts given by ‘Simi’. In January 2025, ‘Simi’ called the complainant again and said she was facing problems in closing the case. To speed up the process, she demanded a bank transfer of ₹1 crore, which would be returned the next day after an audit. When the senior citizen said she did not have that money, the accused asked her to gather ₹65 lakh by February for ‘verification’. She also said a police representative would collect the cash in person. “The accused made WhatsApp video calls and regular calls daily to the victim. Out of fear, the complainant withdrew all her savings, broke her fixed deposits, and even withdrew money from the Demat accounts to gather ₹63.5 lakh,” said the officer.

On February 5, the victim was asked to come near the MHADA office in Kalanagar and join a video call again to ensure she was alone. “A thin, masked woman, aged between 35 and 40 years, approached the victim, took the bag with cash and left,” said the officer.

The next day, the complainant received a confirmation message on her phone, informing the cash would be returned after verification. “On March 27, Simi contacted the victim again and said she was transferred to another location but an audit was done and the case was closed. She informed her that by April 5, she would get back her cash,” said the officer.

When she did not get the refund, the victim called ‘Simi’ only to find the calls remained unanswered. Finding it suspicious, she narrated this incident to her daughter who explained to her that she was cheated. “This is a unique case where the cyber frauds have actually come to collect the money in cash, which they usually avoid fearing arrest,” said the police officer.

The Central Cyber police have registered a case against unknown people under sections 308 (2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(2) (forgery) and 204 (personating a public servant) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.