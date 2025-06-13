MUMBAI: In two separate but similarly orchestrated frauds, two Mumbai-based men have been conned ₹74 lakh in total by women they met online, who posed as successful professionals and gradually lured them into investing in fake financial schemes. Cyber romance cons: Two men duped of ₹ 74 lakh by online ‘girlfriends’

In the first incident, a 29-year-old manager with a multinational company, based in Andheri, lost ₹32 lakh after falling for a cryptocurrency investment scam allegedly run by a woman he met on a matrimonial site.

The victim had registered on the platform in January 2025, hoping to find a life partner. On April 21, a woman identifying herself as Mahi Agarwal expressed interest in his profile. She claimed to be from his home state and community—details that immediately appealed to him.

As they began chatting, Agarwal claimed she was a cryptocurrency investor working for a Malaysian firm called Boost Base, drawing a six-figure salary. Over time, their conversations turned from marriage plans to money. Agarwal convinced him to invest in crypto through her company, suggesting he open an account on the exchange KuCoin and download the Boost Base app.

The victim transferred around ₹33 lakh into the app. However, on May 18, when he attempted to withdraw funds displayed in his virtual account, he found himself locked out, with no access to his money. Realising he had been duped, he approached the Cyber Crime Police (West Division), which registered a case under Section 66(D) of the IT Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2).

In the second incident, a 44-year-old man from Chandivali lost ₹42 lakh to a woman he befriended through social media.

According to the police, on May 14, the man received a Facebook friend request from a woman named Priya Kumari, who claimed to be a fashion designer from Gurgaon. Her profile featured a professionally shot photo of a woman, and the man accepted the request. They began chatting on Messenger, and the following day, she shared her WhatsApp number.

Kumari began sending him stock market tips, which initially checked out. Gaining his trust, she encouraged him to register on a trading website and invest. Soon, another woman—Ritika Sharma—contacted him via Telegram, sharing further investment strategies and convincing him to download a trading app.

Between May 14 and June 4, the man invested ₹42 lakh in shares and IPOs through this app. The platform showed his virtual balance growing to ₹90 lakh. However, when he tried to withdraw the amount, he was told to first pay a hefty “tax”. Shortly after, Kumari’s online profiles vanished, and all communication ceased.

Realising he had been tricked, the man approached the Cyber Crime Police, which has also registered an FIR in the case.

Both cases highlight the rising threat of online financial frauds disguised as romantic or professional relationships. Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while interacting with strangers online, especially when it involves investment advice or money transfers.