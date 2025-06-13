Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cyber romance cons: Two men duped of 74 lakh by online ‘girlfriends’

ByMegha Sood
Jun 13, 2025 08:00 AM IST

MUMBAI: Two men conned of ₹74 lakh by women posing as professionals online, luring them into fake investment schemes. Cyber Crime Police investigating.

MUMBAI: In two separate but similarly orchestrated frauds, two Mumbai-based men have been conned 74 lakh in total by women they met online, who posed as successful professionals and gradually lured them into investing in fake financial schemes.

Cyber romance cons: Two men duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74 lakh by online ‘girlfriends’
Cyber romance cons: Two men duped of 74 lakh by online ‘girlfriends’

In the first incident, a 29-year-old manager with a multinational company, based in Andheri, lost 32 lakh after falling for a cryptocurrency investment scam allegedly run by a woman he met on a matrimonial site.

The victim had registered on the platform in January 2025, hoping to find a life partner. On April 21, a woman identifying herself as Mahi Agarwal expressed interest in his profile. She claimed to be from his home state and community—details that immediately appealed to him.

As they began chatting, Agarwal claimed she was a cryptocurrency investor working for a Malaysian firm called Boost Base, drawing a six-figure salary. Over time, their conversations turned from marriage plans to money. Agarwal convinced him to invest in crypto through her company, suggesting he open an account on the exchange KuCoin and download the Boost Base app.

The victim transferred around 33 lakh into the app. However, on May 18, when he attempted to withdraw funds displayed in his virtual account, he found himself locked out, with no access to his money. Realising he had been duped, he approached the Cyber Crime Police (West Division), which registered a case under Section 66(D) of the IT Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2).

In the second incident, a 44-year-old man from Chandivali lost 42 lakh to a woman he befriended through social media.

According to the police, on May 14, the man received a Facebook friend request from a woman named Priya Kumari, who claimed to be a fashion designer from Gurgaon. Her profile featured a professionally shot photo of a woman, and the man accepted the request. They began chatting on Messenger, and the following day, she shared her WhatsApp number.

Kumari began sending him stock market tips, which initially checked out. Gaining his trust, she encouraged him to register on a trading website and invest. Soon, another woman—Ritika Sharma—contacted him via Telegram, sharing further investment strategies and convincing him to download a trading app.

Between May 14 and June 4, the man invested 42 lakh in shares and IPOs through this app. The platform showed his virtual balance growing to 90 lakh. However, when he tried to withdraw the amount, he was told to first pay a hefty “tax”. Shortly after, Kumari’s online profiles vanished, and all communication ceased.

Realising he had been tricked, the man approached the Cyber Crime Police, which has also registered an FIR in the case.

Both cases highlight the rising threat of online financial frauds disguised as romantic or professional relationships. Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while interacting with strangers online, especially when it involves investment advice or money transfers.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Cyber romance cons: Two men duped of 74 lakh by online ‘girlfriends’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On