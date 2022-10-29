Dadar police question Kishori Pednekar in cheating case

Mumbai: Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar was questioned by the Dadar police on Friday, in connection with a cheating case registered earlier this year.

According to police, Pednekar was summoned for inquiry after her name cropped up in the investigations conducted against three accused arrested this month.

The Dadar police had on October 23 arrested Sanjay Lokhande and Sanjay Kamble, both employees of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and a real estate agent in connection with the case.

The trio is accused of having taken large amounts of money from several people by promising them flats in an SRA project that is coming up in the Sai Sundar Nagar area in Prabhadevi. The complaint was filed in June this year against a few agents and BMC officials after the people who had paid them money realised that they were being cheated.

“We found certain WhatsApp conversations between the agent and Pednekar in the mobile phone, pertaining to the case. Pednekar was summoned regarding these chats,” said an officer with the Dadar police station.

She has been summoned to the police station for further inquiry on Saturday, said the officer.