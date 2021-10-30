Daily positivity rate falls to 1.92% in Thane ahead of Diwali

Thane city’s weekly positivity rate has fallen to 1.92% from 2.34% that was recorded in the first week of October. Increased testing and fewer cases in the last two weeks have lowered the positivity rate in the city, claim Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and experts.

“We have increased testing ahead of Diwali to more than 3,000 daily. However, persons should be interested or those with symptoms can be tested. Among those who are positive, there are around 60% who are asymptomatic. This makes it difficult to trace those with symptoms and to conduct tests. There continues to be reluctance as well among those who have been fully vaccinated to undergo a Covid test,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

The daily positive cases in the city have also become less. October 25 recorded 23 daily positive cases, the lowest since April 13, 2020, when the city recorded the same number of cases. Currently, on a regular basis, the city has been recording less than 50 daily positive cases.

In the first week after lockdown relaxations on August 15, the weekly average was 46. By the last week of August, it increased to 54.2 and 62.75 in the first week of September. By the last week of September, the weekly average continued to be at 58. Meanwhile, in the last week of October and a week before Diwali celebrations begin, the weekly average is at 38.

TMC was testing more than 4000 till June. During the peak of the second wave, they conducted 10,000 tests as well on a regular basis. In February, just before the advent of the second wave, the testing was reduced to less than 4,000 when the number of positive cases saw a spike. Despite this, TMC is conducting fewer tests while its neighbouring cities of Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai have both increased their number of daily tests.

Dr Dinesh Samel, associate professor, department of Preventive and Social Medicine, Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Kalwa, said, “This is a positive sign. If increased testing led to more cases, it would have been a cause for concern. But, the last few days’ positivity rate shows that the situation has improved. However, people should not become complacent. They should continue to maintain all Covid protocols during the festival season as well.”