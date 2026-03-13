Mumbai, The Maharashtra government and BMC have planned various projects to address the water woes of Mumbai, state minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said on Friday. Dam, river inter-linking project, desalination plant planned to address Mumbai's water woes: Samant

These include a desalination plant, a river-linking initiative and a new dam, he said in legislative council.

Raising the issue of water woes of Mumbai through a Calling Attention Motion, Shiv Sena MLC Sunil Shinde said there is a gap between the demand and supply of water in the metropolis.

In his reply, Industries Minister Samant, who has been designated by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to answer questions on his behalf in the state legislature, said Mumbai needs 4,656 million litres of water every day as against its capacity of 4100 mld. Shinde is the Urban Development Minister.

Samanth said it is estimated that Mumbai's population will rise to 1.70 crore by 2041.

New projects are underway and damaged pipelines are being replaced to augment capacity, he said.

He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has the policy of 'Water for all'. Accordingly, since May 2022, a total of 25,101 new connections have been given in slums, 'koliwada', 'gaonthans' in the city.

A desalination plant has been approved for Mumbai amounting ₹4,077 crore. The first phase will give 400 mld of water, Samant said.

On the Gargai dam in Palghar district, Samant said the project received approval in November 2013. On completion, this will give 440 mld of water, he said, adding tendering for the project was done December 2025.

This will go for approval before the standing committee of the BMC, the minister informed the House.

On the Damanganga-Vaitarna-Godavari river inter-linking project, Samant said budgetary allocation has been done for it.

In the Budget presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, ₹13,497 crore were sanctioned for the river inter-linking project.

