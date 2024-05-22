Davanagere woman sold to a man in Solapur for 1 lakh

Belagavi: A 30-year-old woman from Honnalli in the Davanagere district was sold for ₹1 lakh to a man in Solapur, Maharashtra, Karnataka police said. An FIR against three accused, listed in the complaint by the victim’s brother, was filed at the Honnalli police station. A case under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, has been registered at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh. (HT)

Davanagere police superintendent Uma Prashant told reporters on Tuesday that based on the complaint of the woman’s brother, the police have filed an FIR against three persons from Davanagere district who took the woman for work in Solapur instead of Shivamogga on May 12. “The Davanagere police are in touch with Solapur police and we have also sent a team to Solapur to bring back the woman,” SP Uma added.

A mother of a young son, the woman lost her husband a few months ago and, to support her family was working as a helper at reception centres that host celebrations at the Kalyan Mantaps (auditoriums). She used to go to work with a team of women in other districts as well.

In his complaint, her brother said that his sister had left home on May 12, informing him that she was going to work at a wedding ceremony in Shivamogga with other women and three men. After leaving home, her phone was switched off. “On Monday, May 20, I received a call from an unknown number. It was my sister, who informed me that she had been taken alone to Solapur in Maharashtra instead of Shivamogga, where three men sold her for ₹1 lakh,” her brother told reporters.

He added that he approached the Honnalli police, who filed an FIR against Roji Leena (43), Mallikarjun (47), and Lokesh (35) from Bhadravati in the Davanagere district.

He said that his sister had left with them after being told that other members of the group would join them on the way. He revealed the names of the men who took her to Solapur. “Based on the information she provided, I mentioned their names in the complaint. They are from Bhadravati,” he said.

Honnalli police inspector Mutturaj told reporters that the police had identified the trio who took and sold the woman and expressed confidence that they would be arrested soon.

SP Uma said she was in regular contact with her Solapur counterpart, who assured her that the woman would be returned safely. Based on discussions with the Solapur superintendent of police, Davanagere SP Uma said that not only would those who sold the woman be dealt with strictly, but also the person who purchased her. “Selling a human, especially a woman, is a disgrace to civilized society. We will take strong action to ensure that such incidents do not recur in any part of the nation,” SP Uma said. “Our main objective is to bring back the woman safely and prevent her from falling into the hands of evildoers,” SP Uma added.