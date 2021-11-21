Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dawood aide Riyaz Bhati booked in 25-L extortion case; Param Bir co-accused in case
In statement to the police, a businessman claimed that Riyaz Bhati had extorted 25 lakh after making his objectionable video with a woman
Param Bir Singh has been declared an ‘absconding accused’ in another extortion case. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 10:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Versova police on Sunday booked Riyaz Bhati – an alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim for extortion from a businessman after allegedly making the complainant’s objectionable video.

According to the police, Bhati is wanted in an extortion case registered on July 23, in which former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze have also been named.

In statement to the police, the businessman claimed that Bhati had trapped him and extorted 25 lakh after making a video of him with a woman.

“I was being blackmailed by Bhati,” the complainant stated, adding that he had given an application to the police two months ago about the extortion. The police verified the businessman’s transactions and checked the CCTV footage of the area where the complainant had met Bhati.

‘’The complainant has said he has paid 25 lakh from two accounts. We have registered a case against Bhati under section 384 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) for extortion and are investigating further,” said an officer from Versova police station.

Vaze is in Taloja jail in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases. Singh has been declared an ‘absconding accused’ in another extortion case.

Sunday, November 21, 2021
