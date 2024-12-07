Mumbai: Daytime temperatures in Mumbai are gradually returning to normal, two days after the city recorded its hottest December day in at least 13 years. On Wednesday, Mumbai saw a high of 37.3°C, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Daytime temp inches towards normal, nights stay warm

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in Santacruz, which is representative of Mumbai’s weather, stood at 34.4°C—just one degree above normal. In contrast, south Mumbai’s maximum temperature was 32.6°C, slightly below the seasonal average by 0.6°C.

However, nighttime temperatures remain unusually warm across the city. The minimum temperature in south Mumbai, recorded at 5:30 am, was 25.5°C—3.5 degrees above normal. Suburban areas saw even higher deviations, with the minimum temperature at 24.4°C, 4.6 degrees above normal.

For Saturday, the IMD has forecast hazy conditions in the morning, followed by a clear sky in the afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C, while the night could cool down to 21°C.

Meteorologists suggest the unusual warmth in December could be attributed to changing weather patterns and atmospheric conditions, a trend worth monitoring as winter progresses.