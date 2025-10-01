Death toll from Kandivali gas-leak fire rises to six after two more victims die in Airoli

Mumbai: Two more victims of the Kandivali gas-leak fire succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday at the National Burns Centre (NBC), raising the death toll of the incident to 6, leaving only one surviving patient. Mumbai, India - September 24, 2025: Fire broke out at Ram Kisan Mistry Chawl due to an LPG cylinder leak, seven people injured in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, 24, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that Janaki Gupta, 39, with 70% burns, and Durga Gupta, 30, with 85–90% burns, were declared dead on Tuesday afternoon. “Both the victims were undergoing treatment in Airoli and could not survive the extent of their injuries,” said a BMC official, requesting anonymity.

The fire had broken out on September 24 at Shivani Catering Services in Kandivali (West) when, at around 9 am, a gas leak from one of the cylinders ignited the kitchen where six workers and the owner, Shivani Gandhi, 51, were beginning their day. The blaze was doused in around half an hour, but the victim’s injuries proved fatal for most.

Shivani Gandhi, owner of the catering service, who sustained 70% burns, died at Airoli hospital on Monday. A day earlier, Raksha Joshi, 47, undergoing treatment at Kasturba hospital, Nitu Gupta, 31, and Poonam Gautam, 28, both at NBC, Airoli, succumbed to their injuries. All three had suffered 80–90% burns. The only surviving patient, the 55-year-old cook, Manaram Kumavat, had sustained 40% burns and remains in a stable condition at Airoli.

Following the incident, Samta Nagar police registered an FIR against Yogendra Mistry, the shop owner, and Gandhi, the catering company owner, under Section 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Friends and family of Gandhi, deeply affected by the tragedy, had launched a fundraiser called ‘From Flames to Hope: Fundraising for Shivani and burn survivors’ to support the victims’ families. However, the fundraiser has now been closed since most of them have passed away. A family friend, requesting anonymity, said, “ We are utilising whatever money we have received for the treatment of Manaram. Everyone is extremely saddened.”