Delhi meme creator booked for parody reel on Porsche teen

Pune: Aryan Dev Neekhra, a meme creator from Delhi, has been booked by the Pune Police for releasing a parody reel on social media in which he apparently posed as the Porsche teen and rapped about how he got away easily and would do it again.

Aryan Dev Neekhra released the reel on his Instagram account Cringistaan 2. Though the reel seems to have been removed from the account, Cringistaan 2 has a live barcode that leads to a payment app with the name Aryan Neekhra, pleading for donations to fund his bail. The account has a post that says, “They filed a case against me instead; they trying to push all the attention on me.” The account features many reels in which Aryan Neekhra is filming himself in public places, often making outrageous comments that take people by surprise. For instance, in one reel, he goes to a shoe store and asks for shoes worth ₹ 10 crore. And the shopkeeper has a blank look on his face.

Aryan Neekhra’s LinkedIn profile says he is a meme creator working for an IT company that offers UX and other web design services. He could not be reached for comment.

The reel apparently features Aryan Neekhra who raps the following words in Hindi: “Kuch sunoge, karke baithe main nashe in my Porsche, saamne aaya couple mere ab woh hai neeche; sounds so cliche; sorry gaadi chad gayi aap pe; sathrah ki umra khoob paise mere baap pe; ek din main mil gaye mujhe bail; fir se dikhaunga sadak ka khel.”

The lyrics can be loosely translated as: “I sat in Porsche car intoxicated; the couple who came before it are down; I am 17 and my father has lots of money; I got bail in one day; I will play the game again.”

Many who watched the reel thought it was indeed made by the Porsche teen and were outraged. Fearing that her son would be harmed because of the public outrage the reel had triggered in Pune, the teen’s mother sought to clarify to the media that it wasn’t her son on the reel and urged the police to protect her son. “I want to request that what has been circulated is not of my son. They are all fake videos. My son is in the detention centre,” she said with hands folded.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW and cybercrime) Vikrant Deshmukh said, “We have lodged a case bearing no 430/24 under 294(b), 509, 67 of Information Technology Act at cyber police station Pune. We are going to write to Instagram to take more information on the reel.”

The three sections relate to singing, reciting or uttering obscene songs, ballads; sexual harassment of women; and distribution of porn.