 Delhi meme creator booked for parody reel on Porsche teen | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi meme creator booked for parody reel on Porsche teen

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 26, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Pune Police books meme creator Aryan Dev Neekhra for parody reel posing as Porsche teen rapping about getting away easily.

Pune: Aryan Dev Neekhra, a meme creator from Delhi, has been booked by the Pune Police for releasing a parody reel on social media in which he apparently posed as the Porsche teen and rapped about how he got away easily and would do it again.

HT Image
HT Image

Aryan Dev Neekhra released the reel on his Instagram account Cringistaan 2. Though the reel seems to have been removed from the account, Cringistaan 2 has a live barcode that leads to a payment app with the name Aryan Neekhra, pleading for donations to fund his bail. The account has a post that says, “They filed a case against me instead; they trying to push all the attention on me.” The account features many reels in which Aryan Neekhra is filming himself in public places, often making outrageous comments that take people by surprise. For instance, in one reel, he goes to a shoe store and asks for shoes worth 10 crore. And the shopkeeper has a blank look on his face.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aryan Neekhra’s LinkedIn profile says he is a meme creator working for an IT company that offers UX and other web design services. He could not be reached for comment.

The reel apparently features Aryan Neekhra who raps the following words in Hindi: “Kuch sunoge, karke baithe main nashe in my Porsche, saamne aaya couple mere ab woh hai neeche; sounds so cliche; sorry gaadi chad gayi aap pe; sathrah ki umra khoob paise mere baap pe; ek din main mil gaye mujhe bail; fir se dikhaunga sadak ka khel.”

The lyrics can be loosely translated as: “I sat in Porsche car intoxicated; the couple who came before it are down; I am 17 and my father has lots of money; I got bail in one day; I will play the game again.”

Many who watched the reel thought it was indeed made by the Porsche teen and were outraged. Fearing that her son would be harmed because of the public outrage the reel had triggered in Pune, the teen’s mother sought to clarify to the media that it wasn’t her son on the reel and urged the police to protect her son. “I want to request that what has been circulated is not of my son. They are all fake videos. My son is in the detention centre,” she said with hands folded.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW and cybercrime) Vikrant Deshmukh said, “We have lodged a case bearing no 430/24 under 294(b), 509, 67 of Information Technology Act at cyber police station Pune. We are going to write to Instagram to take more information on the reel.”

The three sections relate to singing, reciting or uttering obscene songs, ballads; sexual harassment of women; and distribution of porn.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Delhi meme creator booked for parody reel on Porsche teen
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On