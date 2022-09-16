Delivery executive booked for replacing high-end phones from parcels with dummies

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a delivery executive working with Instakart Services Ltd for replacing expensive phones with cheap lookalikes while delivering them to the customers.

Based on a complaint lodged by the team leader of the company, the Jogeshwari police have booked the accused, identified as Shyam Pujari, 20, a resident of MIDC, who cheated the company to the tune of ₹5.68 lakh.

According to police officials, while delivering high-end phones like iPhones to the customers, the delivery executive told the company that the address given by the customers was fake or not found. Therefore, he returned the phones to the company. However, when the company officials checked the recent consignments returned by the delivery executive, they found that he had changed the high-end phones and replaced them with cheaper lookalikes.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Rajesh Kurmi, a team leader with Instakart Services. The complainant told police that whenever an order was placed by a customer online, the order is packed in their Bhiwandi godown and it reaches Andheri, from where it is given to delivery executives and then delivered to the address given by the customer.

“Pujari was given an iPhone to be delivered to customers. He told us that the address given by the customer was fake and no one stayed at the mentioned address. He returned the parcel to the company. However, when the parcel was received by the company officials, they found that the two transparent tapes placed on the parcel for security purposes were tampered with,” said a police officer.

The iPhone in the parcel was replaced with a similarly looking dummy phone, after which the company officials checked all the returned parcels handled by Pujari and found that he had removed four iPhones and replaced them with dummy or cheaper non-working phones.

“He has thus cheated the company to the tune of ₹5.68 lakh. He has taken out the high-end phones before returning the parcels to the company with replaced phones. We are checking CCTV footage and gathering evidence in the case,” said Satish Tawre, senior police inspector of Jogeshwari police station.