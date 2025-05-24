Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi
Delivery person dies after water tanker rams into his bike

ByManish Kumar Pathak
May 24, 2025 07:46 AM IST

The duo on the bike were immediately thrown off the bike which attached itself to the tanker’s front bumper and was dragged along for a few metres

MUMBAI: A Swiggy delivery person returning home after delivery died on Thursday, and his pillion rider was injured after an allegedly speeding water tanker rammed into their bike in Vikhroli on Wednesday.

The delivery person was identified as Salman Janmohamed Khan, 22. The pillion rider was his roommate, Mehfuz Afzal Hashmi. Mehfuz is a 17-year-old hailing from Raniganj Ajmera, Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. He came to Mumbai two months ago and lived with his cousin Aamir in Suryanagar, LBS Marg in Park Site, Vikhroli. Aamir had three other roommates, including Salman, his brother Shahban Janmohamed Khan, and Maqbul Hashmi. Salman earned his living as a delivery person for Swiggy.

According to the police, around 11.45pm on Wednesday, Salman was returning after a delivery in the Tagore Nagar area on his pulsar bike. Mehfuz, who wanted to buy dinner, had also accompanied Salman. When the duo reached the Gandhi Nagar Junction opposite the Vansat Rubber Factory in Kanjurmarg, an allegedly speeding water tanker hit the bike. Salman and Mehfuz were immediately thrown off the bike which attached itself to the tanker’s front bumper and was dragged along for a few metres.

Salman’s severe injuries to his chest caused him to faint due to intense pain. The accused tanker driver fled without providing medical help to the victims, said a police officer. Mehfuz, who also suffered injuries to his limbs, called Salman’s brother Shahban and the other roommates who rushed to the Mahatma Phule Hospital in Vikhroli East. Doctors admitted Salman to the ICU ward and began treating him immediately. However, after a few hours, he was declared dead during treatment.

Based on Mehfuz’s complaint, the Park Site police on Thursday registered a case of causing death due to rash driving, and negligent driving, among other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. CCTV footage from the spot helped the police identify the accused driver as Majibula Khan, a 26-year-old Bhandup resident. A police officer said Majibula Khan was brought to the police station on Friday for questioning and verification.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Delivery person dies after water tanker rams into his bike
