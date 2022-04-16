Derailment delays train services for over 14 hours
Mumbai Local train services on main Central Railways (CR) between CSMT and Kalyan were affected for over 14 hours after the derailment of three coaches of a mail train on Friday night. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Railway officials said that there will be investigation if human error caused the collision.
Around 10 long distance trains were cancelled due to the incident and several trains were rescheduled or short-terminated due to the incident.
At 9.45 pm on Friday night , three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station. According to the railway officials, prima facie it seems that the derailment took place due to signal passed at danger (SPAD) when it was red for the Gadgad Express that departed from platform no 7 and the Dadar-Puducherry Express that left from Platform No 5. But the exact cause will be known after a detailed enquiry.
Due to SPAD, the train hit the Express. However, considering both the trains were at low speed, the damage was minimal and there were no injuries. The senior Central Railway officials said the enquiry into the incident has been ordered, and said prima facie it may be human error, but cannot be confirmed.
Shivani Sutar, Chief Public Relations officer of Central Railways, said, “A departmental enquiry will be conducted to ascertain what led to the incident. The report will answer the question of whether it was human error or not.”
Sutar added, “As per our general procedure, after any accident, the pilot or the motorman is kept away from duty. In this incident too, the same has followed.”
In a letter issued by the chief crew controller of the loco pilot, it stated, “While working on train no 11139, the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot failed to observe red aspects of signal. Consequently, there was a side collision.”
Around 300 to 400 railway personnel were present at the site where the re-railment work was going on till Saturday morning. An official said, “One of the three coaches that derailed was re-railed in the night hours but remaining took time as there were technical challenges.”
Due to the derailment, local train services were briefly suspended between the CSMT and Dadar railway station. As overhead wires are shut down owing to the derailment, local trains on Central Railway are operating with delays.
According to railway officials, at around 10.45 pm, both slow lines up and down between CSMT and Kalyan were made operational. The up-fast line between Kalyan and CSMT was made operational at around 8.30 am on Saturday morning and by noon on Saturday, the down-fast line was made operational and services were pushed towards normalcy.
However, several slow and fast trains were running at a delay of 15 to 20 minutes and there was a lot of crowding at several suburban stations on Saturday morning. Due to this, the CR ran bus services from Thane and Mulund towards CSMT to decongest suburban railway stations.
Meanwhile, Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations officer, also tweeted, “Restoration work has been completed and first train on affected down fast line 22159 CSMT- Chennai passing Matunga station at 1.10pm All lines are restored.”
-
HC strikes down GR allowing deduction of 10% land acquisition amount paid to tribals
The Bombay high court on Wednesday struck down a July 2010 Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state government authorising the deduction of 10% from the compensation paid to tribals for the acquisition of the Class II occupancy lands allotted to them by the government. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by tribals from Vasai.
-
Soren faces EC probe over mining lease to self
The Election Commission of India has begun a probe into allegations that a mining lease on a government land was granted to Jharkhand chief minister Heman Soren last year, which amounts to holding an “office of profit” and hence could invite his disqualification from the legislative assembly under the Representation of People's Act, people aware of the development said on Saturday.
-
Radiation helps in moderate Covid cases: AIIMS study
Ruchirkumar@hindustantimes.com Adding low dose pulmonary radiotherapy to the treatment of patients as per institutional protocol, in case of moderate Covid-19 pneumonia patients, has been found to be beneficial in stopping the progression of the disease to severe stage, says a research conducted by Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Of the 13 patients studied, seven were taken up in the radiation arm and six not given radiotherapy.
-
Situation in Jahangirpuri under control, don't believe in rumours: Delhi top cop
The Delhi Police on Saturday said the situation in Jahangirpuri was under control and assured strict action against rioters, this after violence erupted during Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area. “Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media,” he added. Two police personnel were injured after clashes between two communities during the procession. Heavy police deployment was put in place after violence.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Amit Shah directs Delhi Police to take necessary action
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officers and directed them to take necessary action in wake of Jahangirpuri violence during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, according to news agency PTI. Clashes broke out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti. Several police personnel were reportedly injured and some vehicles were torched by mobs.
