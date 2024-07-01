Despite rollback of staff dismissals, TISS faces heat for handling of situation

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has come under fire for its handling of recent staff terminations, despite a temporary withdrawal of dismissal notices amidst public outcry. Campus of TISS Deonar, Mumbai Pic: Kedar Bhat

On June 30, the institute announced the withdrawal of termination notices for 55 teachers and 60 non-teaching staff. However, the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF) has criticised the administration's approach in a statement released on Monday.

"This decision came in response to a huge public outrage against the current TISS administration under the BJP-led union government's decision to terminate employees whose salaries were paid by the Tata Education Trust (TET)," the PSF statement read. "Even teachers in the Advanced Centre for Women's Studies (ACWS), whose salaries were paid from the plan grants of the UGC, were terminated."

While welcoming the "eleventh hour" decision to resume talks between TET and TISS administration, the PSF expressed concerns over the lack of clarity regarding the duration of the extension for the 115 staff members.

"Unfortunately, the release does not specify the period for which the TET has extended funding. This has led to severe uncertainty and anxiety among teachers, staff, and students," the statement continued.

The PSF also highlighted reports suggesting that the TET's commitment of ₹4.79 crore may only postpone the issue. "If this is true, the mass termination and chaos at TISS are not resolved but merely postponed, and we may face the same situation in six months when ₹4.79 crore is exhausted," the forum warned.

Another point of contention is the termination of University Grants Commission (UGC)-funded positions in the ACWS. The PSF claims that three teachers and one administrative staff member from this department have not received their salaries for almost four months, despite the UGC agreeing to continue funding the centre.

The forum also took issue with the administration's terminology, objecting to the reference of terminated teachers and staff as "project/programme faculty and non-teaching staff". The PSF argued that this designation undermines the value of TISS's degree programmes and the contributions of these educators.

Emphasising the critical role of non-teaching staff, the PSF stated, "Terminating many non-teaching staff, the backbone of TISS, would lead to chaos and delays in executing essential tasks like admissions, examinations, evaluations, and other student matters."

The statement concluded with a call for solidarity and united resistance among students, faculty, and staff. "Only an organised and united resistance can succeed. The people united shall always be victorious," the PSF declared.

As the situation unfolds, the TISS administration faces mounting pressure to provide clarity on the future of its staff and the long-term sustainability of its programmes.