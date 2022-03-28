‘Diaries cannot be evidence’: Shiv Sena on BJP’s demand for probe

Mumbai: Days after the Income Tax (I-T) department, which is investigating Shiv Sena leader and BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav, reportedly found a diary allegedly mentioning transactions worth crores, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dismissed it saying that such diaries are not “trustworthy” and it “cannot be evidence”. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders, including deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, defended Jadhav.

The diary was reportedly recovered by the I-T department during searches carried out on February 25. Officials found two suspicious diary entries -- the first allegedly says ₹50 lakh watch to “Matoshri” and the other one mentioned a ₹2 crore gift to “Matoshri” for Gudi Padwa.

Interestingly, Matoshree is the name of the official residence of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal residence in Bandra east. Jadhav has, however, said that by Matoshri he meant his mother. The Sena leader said that he received ₹2 crore in donations and used it for distribution as gifts during Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian new year.

Raut targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying if the Central agencies are fabricating cases against MVA then why can’t they come up with a fake diary.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut said, “Can’t Matoshree mean mother? Maharashtra has a culture of donations, and I heard his statement; he must have given some money as donations. Shiv Sena does not have a culture of writing diaries. We were amused after we heard about the so-called diary.”

“Someone might have noted down some things, but diaries are not proof. Fake diaries can be created. If Central agencies, inspired by the BJP, can create false evidence, false cases, then why can’t diaries be done?” he questioned.

When asked about the diary, Ajit Pawar said, “Yashwant Jadhav has already clarified. Many people refer to their mothers as Matoshree, while some say ‘Aai’.”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Keshav Upadhye has demanded an inquiry into the notes in the diary. “It needs to come to the light about who has been referred to as ‘Matroshree’ in the diary and even the ‘Matoshree’ should be quizzed in the disproportionate assets case. The Chief Minister has referred to BMC as the ‘golden goose’ which is loved by everyone. The raids on Jadhav who has amassed disproportionate property is the testimony to the loot of this ‘golden goose’ by the ruling party. Why has chief minister Uddhav Thackeray been a silent spectator on the entire issue even after the corruption of his key leader in BMC has come to the fore after the I-T raids,” he questioned.