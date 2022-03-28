Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Diaries cannot be evidence’: Shiv Sena on BJP’s demand for probe
mumbai news

‘Diaries cannot be evidence’: Shiv Sena on BJP’s demand for probe

The diary was reportedly recovered by the I-T department during searches carried out on February 25.
The Sena MP targeted the BJP by raking the Birla-Sahara diaries-- a tranche of papers that were recovered by the I-T Department supposedly has evidence of big corporations bribing a host of leaders. (HT PHOTO)
The Sena MP targeted the BJP by raking the Birla-Sahara diaries-- a tranche of papers that were recovered by the I-T Department supposedly has evidence of big corporations bribing a host of leaders. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Days after the Income Tax (I-T) department, which is investigating Shiv Sena leader and BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav, reportedly found a diary allegedly mentioning transactions worth crores, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dismissed it saying that such diaries are not “trustworthy” and it “cannot be evidence”. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders, including deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, defended Jadhav.

The diary was reportedly recovered by the I-T department during searches carried out on February 25. Officials found two suspicious diary entries -- the first allegedly says 50 lakh watch to “Matoshri” and the other one mentioned a 2 crore gift to “Matoshri” for Gudi Padwa.

Interestingly, Matoshree is the name of the official residence of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal residence in Bandra east. Jadhav has, however, said that by Matoshri he meant his mother. The Sena leader said that he received 2 crore in donations and used it for distribution as gifts during Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian new year.

Raut targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying if the Central agencies are fabricating cases against MVA then why can’t they come up with a fake diary.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut said, “Can’t Matoshree mean mother? Maharashtra has a culture of donations, and I heard his statement; he must have given some money as donations. Shiv Sena does not have a culture of writing diaries. We were amused after we heard about the so-called diary.”

“Someone might have noted down some things, but diaries are not proof. Fake diaries can be created. If Central agencies, inspired by the BJP, can create false evidence, false cases, then why can’t diaries be done?” he questioned.

When asked about the diary, Ajit Pawar said, “Yashwant Jadhav has already clarified. Many people refer to their mothers as Matoshree, while some say ‘Aai’.”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Keshav Upadhye has demanded an inquiry into the notes in the diary. “It needs to come to the light about who has been referred to as ‘Matroshree’ in the diary and even the ‘Matoshree’ should be quizzed in the disproportionate assets case. The Chief Minister has referred to BMC as the ‘golden goose’ which is loved by everyone. The raids on Jadhav who has amassed disproportionate property is the testimony to the loot of this ‘golden goose’ by the ruling party. Why has chief minister Uddhav Thackeray been a silent spectator on the entire issue even after the corruption of his key leader in BMC has come to the fore after the I-T raids,” he questioned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out