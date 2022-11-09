Director of higher education medically unfit: JJ hospital report

Mumbai: State higher education director Dhanraj Mane has been declared medically unfit to perform his duties, according to a report from Byculla-based Sir JJ Hospital. “The board declares him unfit to perform the duties of director higher education because he is blind in the right eye and has a very poor vision in the left eye (sic),” the report revealed.

It was in August that Care of Public Safety (COPS), a Pune-based student organisation, had demanded for the official’s medical examination.

Amar Ekad, president, COPS, went on a hunger strike in the same month regarding Mane’s medical condition. Member of Legislative Council (Teachers constituency) Nago Ganar had also demanded that Mane be medically examined.

“Since Mane could not see, he needed someone’s support to walk. If a person holding such an important position is not medically fit, there is a possibility of people taking advantage of him and committing malpractices. So, we demanded his medical examination,” said Ganar

Following these demands, Mane was asked to undergo a medical examination to check his vision.

Mane had resisted his medical examination twice in September. After the final ultimatum sent by the hospital, he underwent medical examination on October, 19. The examination was done in the department of ophthalmology, and three members of the Board of Referees sent their report to the state government.

A senior official from the higher education department confirmed the medical reports and said appropriate action will be taken. Vikas Rastogi, principal secretary of the department, said, “This matter is under process.”

When HT asked Mane about his medical report, he said, “I do not have a medical report with me, so I cannot comment on this.” He also denied knowing about his medical condition and said that he underwent a medical examination because he was asked to do so by the government.

“The government should take appropriate action against Mane,” said Ganar. Ekad added, “After receiving this report, Mane should be terminated from his post.”