Directors of construction firm, architect booked for alterations in Malabar Hill high-rise

MUMBAI: The police have booked the directors of a construction firm and an architect for allegedly carrying out illegal alterations in a 22-storey building at the upscale Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai. Mumbai, India – 17, Jan 2025: A view of the Ocean 360, at Walkeshwar, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Jan 17, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, following a complaint lodged by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), officials said.

“The BMC had received a complaint from one person about illegal alterations in the Ocean 360 building, located on Banganga Road,” said a police officer from the Malabar Hill police station. “Acting on the complaint, the BMC teams visited the building. They found several alterations from what was approved by the civic body while passing the plan.”

According to the police, the BMC teams found illegal constructions in the building’s podium area, along with alterations in some flats such as windows being pushed ahead. Some flats had also expanded their area by including a section of the lift lobby.

The BMC had given time to the developer to correct the illegal alterations, said the police officer. “However, when nothing was done, Dheeraj Karande, junior engineer of the D ward, approached us. A case was registered against the directors of Fair Deal Constructions, Faiyazzudhin Shaikh and Wasim Shaikh, who have offices in Khar. The architect has also been booked.”

The police, who have received photos of the alleged alterations from the BMC, will now record the statements of the alleged accused, the officer added.