MUMBAI: The announcement of guardian ministers has sparked a row and an internal conflict in the ruling Mahayuti alliance as two senior ministers, Dada Bhuse and Bharat Gogawale, from the Shiv Sena led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde were denied any positions. Senior leader and minister Gulabrao Patil openly expressed displeasure over their exclusion. While Bhuse has maintained silence, Gogawale also expressed his resentment and said that they will discuss the issue with Shinde. The matter has turned into the first direct conflict between the two Mahayuti allies - Shiv Sena and NCP. Displeasure in Shiv Sena as 2 senior ministers excluded from list of guardian ministers

Meanwhile, angry over the appointment of NCP minister Aditi Tatkare as guardian minister of Raigad, around 38 party leaders and office bearers of the district gave mass resignations from their posts on Sunday. Appointment of Tatkare especially sparked anger as Gogawale and Tatkare’s father Sunil Tatkare (NCP MP) are rivals in the local politics of Raigad district.

School education minister Dada Bhuse comes from Nashik and horticulture minister Bharat Gogawale from Raigad district. Both were not just denied the guardianship of their respective districts but were excluded from the guardian minister’s list. BJP leader Girish Mahajan was appointed as Nashik guardian minister. The list sparked unrest just within the alliance and even within the Shiv Sena too, with the members questioning why Eknath Shinde allowed this to happen with senior party leaders. Senior leader and water supply minister Gulabrao Patil, along with horticulture minister Bharat Gogawale, expressed this feeling openly. Patil on Sunday came out in support of Gogawale and Bhuse, “Bharat Gogawale and Dada Bhuse are senior leaders and they should have been made guardian ministers. It’s unfair to them. I will ask Shinde saheb why these two senior leaders were kept away from the post of guardian minister,” he said.

On Sunday, around 38 party functionaries and workers of Shiv Sena in Raigad district gathered in Mahad – hometown of Gogawale - and resigned en masse in his support. Among those who resigned are Raigad district chief Pramod Ghosalkar, women district chief Neelima Ghosalkar, Yuva Sena district chief Vipul Ubhare, district coordinator Vijay Sawant, and party office bearers from Mahad, Poladpur, Tala, Mangaon and Roha tehsil. Gogawale held a meeting with them at Mahad. “I understand your feelings. But your act should not be taken the wrong way,” he said. Later, while speaking to the media, he openly expressed his unhappiness over being denied the guardian minister post. “The decision on the guardian minister of Raigad is unexpected. Six MLAs of Raigad, which includes three MLAs of BJP and three MLAs of Shiv Sena, unanimously demanded my appointment. Senior leaders of the alliance may have taken the decision on Raigad guardian minister’s post but the local leaders and party workers are not happy with the decision. We will go to meet our leader and discuss the issue,” he said.

On other hand minister, Bhuse, who was also not made guardian minister of any district, tried to brush aside the issue. “Whatever responsibility is given to me, I will work to complete it,” he said.

Meanwhile Aditi Tatkare’s father, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare said one should understand that everything does not happen as per wish in politics. “Everyone should respect the decision taken by CM Devendra Fadnavis and two DCMs Ajit Pawar and Ekanth Shinde.” Aditi Tatkare said that she will work in coordination with Gogawale. “It’s obvious that supporters of Gogawale are unhappy as they were expecting the post. As guardian minister of Raigad, I will work in coordination with Gogawale,” she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that it shows the selfish politics going on in Mahayuti alliance. “First time we all have seen a joint guardian minister post.”

Meanwhile, rattled by the displeasure in the Shiv Sena over the appointment of the guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik, the government on Sunday issued an order temporarily staying the appointments.