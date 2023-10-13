Thane: Diva gas leak injury victim dies during treatment in Mumbai

A 40-year-old woman died during treatment at KEM hospital in Mumbai in a gas cylinder leakage incident in Diva’s area of Thane recently, said Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane official.

Prerana Shriram Lambe, 40, and Shantilal Mohan Solanki, 45 suffered burn injuries after a fire erupted after a leakage in a gas cylinder in the Diva area of Thane district, said Regional Desaster Management Cell, (RDMC) Thane officials.

RDMC official sources said that owing to the smell of gas, Solanki and Lambe went to the room and unlocked the open door. As they turned on the light, the fire erupted across the room as gas spread across the room. They suffered burn injuries.

According to RDMC officials, Lambe suffered 80 percent burn injuries and died on Sunday, while Solanki suffered 70 percent burn injuries, and was undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital. Both were residing on the fourth floor of Sitabai Niwas in Sabegaon near Viththal temple, Diva when the incident took place on October 4 around 9 pm, said a RDMC official.

Two injured were first taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and later transferred to Mumbai hospitals.

