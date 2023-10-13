News / Cities / Mumbai News / Diva gas leak injury victim dies during treatment in Mumbai

Diva gas leak injury victim dies during treatment in Mumbai

ByNK Gupta
Oct 13, 2023 02:35 PM IST

Two residents of the Diva building suffered burn injuries when they turned on electricity to find out the source of gas leak.

Thane:

Diva gas leak injury victim dies during treatment in Mumbai
Diva gas leak injury victim dies during treatment in Mumbai

A 40-year-old woman died during treatment at KEM hospital in Mumbai in a gas cylinder leakage incident in Diva’s area of Thane recently, said Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane official.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Prerana Shriram Lambe, 40, and Shantilal Mohan Solanki, 45 suffered burn injuries after a fire erupted after a leakage in a gas cylinder in the Diva area of Thane district, said Regional Desaster Management Cell, (RDMC) Thane officials.

RDMC official sources said that owing to the smell of gas, Solanki and Lambe went to the room and unlocked the open door. As they turned on the light, the fire erupted across the room as gas spread across the room. They suffered burn injuries.

According to RDMC officials, Lambe suffered 80 percent burn injuries and died on Sunday, while Solanki suffered 70 percent burn injuries, and was undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital. Both were residing on the fourth floor of Sitabai Niwas in Sabegaon near Viththal temple, Diva when the incident took place on October 4 around 9 pm, said a RDMC official.

Two injured were first taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and later transferred to Mumbai hospitals.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out