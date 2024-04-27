DNA test plea of woman claiming to be BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter rejected

MUMBAI: A civil court on Friday rejected the interim plea of a 25-year-old woman Shinova Soni seeking a paternity test on BJP’s Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan to prove her claim that the actor-politician is her biological father. The plaintiff’s mother, Aparna Soni, had claimed that Ravi Kishan was the biological father of her daughter, Shinova. New Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02_07_2024_000040B) (PTI)

While pronouncing the order on Friday, the court observed that there was no prima facie case suggesting any relationship between the plaintiff’s mother (Aparna) and Ravi Kishan. Shinova’s plea, argued by advocate Ashok Saraogi, had sought the paternity test as an interim measure.

In her complaint, Shinova outlined the history of Kishan’s relationship with her mother, adding that Aparna got married to Rajesh Soni in 1991, who is Shinova’s father on paper, however, soon decided to reside separately due to differences.

Shinova further claimed that her mother and Kishan met during Aparna’s time in the film industry as a journalist, who then eventually fell in love and conceived the plaintiff, who was born in 1998.

Shinova also claimed that although she called the actor ‘uncle’, he was her biological father, and stated that she possessed necessary photos and chats ‘in respect of intimacy’ between Aparna and Kishan, along with proof of her own chats with Kishan.

Saraogi added that since Ravi Kishan had refused to accept Shinova as his biological daughter, a paternity test was required to ascertain the truth.

Subsequently, Ravi Kishan’s wife, Preeti Shukla filed a FIR against Aparna Soni and Shinova in Lucknow, accusing her of demanding ₹20 crore by threatening to falsely accuse Ravi Kishan of rape. Four days ago, Aparna approached the Bombay high court to quash the FIR.

In the writ petition, filed through advocate Ashok M Saraogi, Aparna, along with her husband Rajesh Soni and 25-year-old daughter Shinova, who is also named in the FIR, contended that the offence, registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was based on false allegations and lacked merit.